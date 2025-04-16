UK set to be hotter than Hawaii with 26°C heat later this month

Forecasters are predicting that the UK could experience its warmest day of the year later this month, with temperatures set to surpass those in Hawaii. According to weather experts, Sunday, 27 April, is expected to bring highs of up to 26°C, particularly across parts of eastern England.

The rise in temperature is attributed to warm air moving eastwards from the Atlantic, which will bring a noticeable shift from the cooler conditions experienced across the UK earlier in the month. Meteorologists at Metdesk, who supply data to the weather service Ventusky, expect Norfolk and Cambridgeshire to enjoy the highest temperatures.

In comparison, many areas in Hawaii, located almost 7,000 miles away, are forecast to see maximum temperatures of around 20°C, with some parts of the island of Hawaiʻi predicted to drop to 15°C – more than 10°C cooler than the UK’s expected high.

Contrast with recent cooler conditions

The anticipated warm spell will come as a stark contrast to the much cooler weather experienced across the country in mid-April. On Monday, 14 April, the Met Office recorded a low of -2.5°C in South Newington, Oxfordshire. Temperatures also dipped below freezing in Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Herefordshire, and other areas.

Earlier this month, a brief heatwave brought temperatures close to 24°C, but much of this week has seen a return to cooler, unsettled weather, including rain and cloudy skies. The drier spell also led to wildfires in Northern Ireland and Scotland, highlighting the volatility of spring weather patterns.

Warm spell to align with Easter School holidays

The expected return of warmer weather is well-timed for families across the country, as it coincides with the Easter school holidays. The Met Office expects temperatures to rise steadily across the UK in the days leading up to Sunday 27 April, with parts of West Yorkshire and other inland areas also forecast to experience highs of around 20°C.

In its extended outlook, the Met Office noted:

“Some drier and brighter interludes are likely... Later next week and into the following week, settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing. Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average.”

Looking even further ahead, the Met Office added:

“Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high-pressure patterns most likely to dominate. Whilst some spells of more unsettled weather are possible at times, these are perhaps more likely towards mid-May, much of the period is expected to be largely fine and dry. Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average.”

Wet weather to continue in the short term

Before the warmer conditions arrive, much of the UK will have to endure unsettled and wet weather throughout the remainder of this week. The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rainfall affecting Wales, Southwest England, and Northern Ireland today (Wednesday, 16 April).

These downpours could result in flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, and may also disrupt travel. The Met Office cautions that drivers should expect slower journey times, surface water on roads, and potential flooding of homes and businesses.

UK to outshine

With temperatures expected to peak at 26°C by Sunday, 27 April, the UK is on course to outshine tropical destinations like Hawaii later this month. While the warm weather offers a welcome change from recent chilly and wet spells, the nation will have to navigate several more days of rain before enjoying the forecasted sunshine.