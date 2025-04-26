Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Warm spring weather expected to offer short-term boost for UK wildlife

Described by some forecasters as a “mini-heatwave”

Warm spring weather

Warmer weather often accelerates wildlife activity

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A spell of warm weather forecast for the UK is set to benefit nature in the short term, with increased activity expected among birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

Described by some forecasters as a “mini-heatwave”, the brief rise in temperatures at the end of April is likely to bring migratory birds back sooner and encourage the emergence of insects such as butterflies and dragonflies.

According to the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), a run of milder winters and wetter springs is already changing patterns in the natural world. Although the warm spell is expected to be brief, it offers an opportunity for the public to engage with seasonal wildlife.

“Dawn chorus is at its peak at the moment, and calm, warm mornings are perfect for enjoying it,” said Jon Carter of the BTO.

The Met Office noted that the expected weather should not negatively affect wildlife or water sources. “Climate change is already having a big impact on our wildlife, but a temporary blip like this is an end of April dividend for wildlife,” said Grahame Madge of the Met Office.

Warmer weather often accelerates wildlife activity. Birds may begin breeding earlier and spend less time incubating eggs. Insects such as butterflies are also more likely to appear during this time.

Swallows and swifts, which migrate to the UK to feed on insects in warmer months, are among the species arriving earlier. A swallow was already reported in southern England before March this year.

Butterflies such as the red admiral, peacock, and small tortoiseshell are increasingly active in warmer springs. Dragonflies also start appearing at this time of year.

There have also been recent sightings of rare species such as the European bee-eater, a bird that has recently begun nesting in the UK.

While the weather is encouraging for nature watchers, wildlife charities are urging caution in dry areas. Heathlands in places like Surrey are described as having “tinderbox conditions”, making them highly susceptible to wildfires.

Oliver Fry of Surrey Wildlife Trust said the region’s flat, gorse-covered landscape, home to rare species like the sand lizard, woodlark and silver-studded blue butterfly, is especially vulnerable.

Conservation groups have warned that wildfires pose a growing threat to wildlife, particularly in spring when many animals are emerging from dormancy or beginning to breed.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense wildfires. “It is not just vegetation that gets destroyed by wildfire,” she noted. “This is a critical time of year for our native wildlife.”

Along coastal areas, there have been an increased number of whale and dolphin sightings. Experts suggest this could be linked to warming seas, although it remains unclear.

Danny Groves of Whale and Dolphin Conservation said rising sea temperatures can displace marine mammals. “Seeing whales and dolphins in the wild is always an awesome experience,” he said, “but seeing more of them, and more unusual species, around the UK coast may not be such a good thing.”

breeding birdsbutterflies and dragonfliesmigratory birdsrspb scotlandukuk coast wildlifewarm weather forecastwarm spring weather

Related News

Reform UK set for 'historic mayoral wins'
News

Reform UK set for 'historic mayoral wins'

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in Films
Entertainment

Best Bollywood performers who redefined dance on screen

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral
News

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral

SRK Temporarily Leaves Mannat, Local Vendors Feel the Pinch
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat for renovation, vendors around iconic bungalow struggle

More For You

Britain ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with high work visa fees

Record levels of net migration have led to restrictive permit policies in recent years, with STEM-related fields being impacted the most

Britain ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with high work visa fees

HIGH UK visa costs are making it harder to attract international workers, scientists and consultants have said.

The Royal Society, a scientific academy, said UK immigration fees for foreign workers are up to 17 times higher than the average for other leading science nations. They are inflated in part by an upfront charge to access the NHS.

Keep ReadingShow less
ve-day-getty

VE Day 80 street parties, picnics and community get togethers are being encouraged to take place across the country as part of the Great British Food Festival. (Photo: Getty Images)

Public invited to attend VE Day 80 procession and flypast

THE 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day will be marked with a military procession in London on May 5.

The event will include over 1,300 members of the Armed Forces, youth groups, and uniformed services marching from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Knife crimes

Knife-enabled crimes include cases where a blade or sharp instrument was used to injure or threaten, including where the weapon was not actually seen.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knife crime in London accounts for a third of national total: ONS

KNIFE-RELATED crime in London made up almost a third of all such offences recorded in England and Wales in 2024, with the Metropolitan Police logging 16,789 incidents, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

This amounts to one offence every 30 minutes in the capital and represents 31 per cent of the 54,587 knife-enabled crimes reported across England and Wales last year. The total number marks a two per cent rise from 53,413 offences in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Post Office Horizon

A Post Office van parked outside the venue for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House on January 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Post Office spent £600m to keep Horizon despite plans to replace it: Report

THE POST OFFICE has spent more than £600 million of public funds to continue using the Horizon IT system, according to a news report.

Despite deciding over a decade ago to move away from the software, the original 1999 contract with Fujitsu prevented the Post Office from doing so, as it did not own the core software code, a BBC investigation shows.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pahalgam attack: Prayer meet held at Indian mission in London

The prayer meet was led by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami

Pahalgam attack: Prayer meet held at Indian mission in London

Mahesh Liloriya

A PRAYER meet was held at the Gandhi Hall in the High Commission of India in London on Thursday (24) to pay respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ rang out at the event which was led by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc