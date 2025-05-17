Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK weather to be warmer than Ibiza this weekend

Most parts of the country are likely to experience sunny spells

UK Set for Heatwave as Weekend Temps Top Ibiza Forecasts

Warm spell is a welcome change

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The UK is expected to enjoy warm weather this weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 23°C, higher than those in Ibiza. The mild conditions come after a week of sunshine, with London hitting 24°C on Wednesday.

Most parts of the country are likely to experience sunny spells and above-average temperatures over the weekend. However, northern and eastern areas may see cooler conditions, along with patches of drizzle.

While the warm weather is expected to extend into the early part of next week, forecasters have indicated that the bank holiday weekend could bring more unsettled conditions, including rain in some regions.

The anticipated rainfall would be timely, as the Environment Agency has issued a warning of a medium risk of drought in England this summer. This follows a relatively dry start to spring, raising concerns about water levels heading into the warmer months.

Although the warm spell is a welcome change, experts are continuing to monitor weather patterns closely ahead of the summer. Britons are being advised to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, with the outlook for the long weekend remaining uncertain.

bank holiday weekenddry startibizalondontemperaturesuk weatherwarm weatherweather today

Related News

Imola Ignites F1 With Legendary Battles and Epic Returns
Sports

F1 drama at Imola: Legendary duels and unforgettable comebacks

Donald Trump
Business

India ready to cut 100 per cent tariffs; trade deal with US soon: Trump

Nancy Tyagi
Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Lauren Sánchez Paris bachelorette party
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

More For You

fake lawyer sentenced at Gloucestershire

Using forged documents claiming he had a law degree and a false CV, Rai gained employment at two law firms in Gloucestershire and a construction company in Bristol.

Photo: Gloucestershire Police

Fake lawyer sentenced after securing jobs  law firms

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced after using fake identity documents and forged academic certificates to secure jobs at law firms and a construction company.

Aditya Rai was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court to 20 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He had pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery, and identity-related offences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019.

ANI

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK as extradition to India remains pending

A UK court on Thursday denied bail to fugitive Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi, who sought release while awaiting extradition to India. Modi cited potential threats to his life and said he would not attempt to flee Britain.

Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019. He left India in 2018 before details emerged of his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Keep ReadingShow less
sky TV

Users across the UK report Sky TV not working during prime time

Chronicle Live

Sky TV outage continues as users report problems despite official fix

Sky TV customers across the UK faced widespread disruption on Thursday night, with issues continuing into Friday morning despite the company saying things were back to normal.

The problems, which began around 9pm, saw more than 30,000 users unable to access TV content. Most complaints were linked to Sky Q boxes crashing or freezing. Some viewers were stuck with error messages saying they couldn’t watch TV due to “connectivity issues” even though their internet seemed fine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Disability campaigners

Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK.

Getty Images

Parliament set to debate assisted dying bill changes

A PROPOSED law that would allow assisted dying for terminally ill people will return to parliament on Friday, with lawmakers set to debate a series of changes before a final vote on whether the bill should proceed.

In November, lawmakers voted 330 to 275 in favour of allowing assisted dying. If passed, the legislation would make Britain one of several countries including Australia, Canada, and some US states to permit assisted dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sir Oliver Dowden and Koolesh Shah named co-chairs of Conservative Friends of India

Koolesh Shah, Reena Ranger OBE, Ameet Jogia and Sir Oliver Dowden

Sir Oliver Dowden and Koolesh Shah named co-chairs of Conservative Friends of India

SIR OLIVER DOWDEN MP and businessman Koolesh Shah have been appointed co-chairs of the Conservative Friends of India (CF India), following the resignation of Ameet Jogia MBE and Reena Ranger OBE, who had led the organisation since 2019.

Jogia and Ranger stepped down after a five-year term that saw CF India grow into the Conservative party’s largest affiliate group, a statement said. The group was founded by Lord Dolar Popat with prime minister David Cameron in 2012.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc