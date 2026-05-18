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‘OG comedy king’ Akshay Kumar sparks nostalgia as 'Welcome to the Jungle' title track wins fans over

The first song from Welcome to the Jungle has arrived

‘OG comedy king’ Akshay Kumar sparks nostalgia as 'Welcome to the Jungle' title track wins fans over

The title track begins with Nana Patekar’s memorable “Aloo le lo, kaanda le lo” line

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The title track of Welcome to the Jungle has triggered nostalgic reactions online
  • Fans praised Akshay Kumar’s comic timing and his chemistry with Raveena Tandon
  • Some viewers also questioned the absence of familiar faces from earlier Welcome films

The first song from Welcome to the Jungle has arrived, and fans appear to be revisiting memories of one of Bollywood’s most recognisable comedy franchises. The title track, featuring Akshay Kumar and the film’s ensemble cast, leans heavily into nostalgia while introducing a fresh setting for the latest instalment.

Social media reactions quickly followed the song’s release, with viewers praising everything from Akshay Kumar’s comic expressions to callbacks to earlier Welcome films.

A familiar opening brings back the old Welcome flavour

The title track begins with Nana Patekar’s memorable “Aloo le lo, kaanda le lo” line, immediately taking audiences back to moments associated with the earlier films. The song then shifts into a larger ensemble setup, blending familiar franchise references with new visuals and comic energy.

The approach appears designed to reconnect audiences with the world of Welcome while introducing the next chapter with a different cast dynamic and scale.

Akshay and Raveena’s chemistry becomes a talking point

Much of the online conversation centred around Akshay Kumar’s presence in the song. Fans praised his comic timing and screen expressions, with many saying the actor still carried the effortless humour that defined some of his earlier comedies.

Several viewers also singled out his moments with Raveena Tandon, with many saying their brief portions in the track stood out. Comments across social media described Akshay as the “OG comedy king”, while others highlighted the fun and nostalgic mood of the song.

Fans celebrate nostalgia but miss familiar faces

While many welcomed the return of the franchise’s comic energy, some viewers pointed out the absence of actors associated with earlier Welcome films. Questions were raised about Lara Dutta, while others felt the franchise felt incomplete without key returning faces.

Still, early reactions suggest the title track has managed to achieve what it set out to do — revive memories attached to the series while building anticipation for Welcome to the Jungle.

social mediacomedyakshay kumarwelcome to the jungle

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