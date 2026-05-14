Tony Matharu wins top awards at global hospitality event

A TOP London hotelier has won two top honours at the International Hospitality Media Awards this week.

Tony Matharu, one of London's most prominent voices in business and hospitality, took home two international awards— Industry Inspiration and Best Property — in a ceremony attended by leading owners and operators from across the global hospitality industry.

He is the founder and chairman of Integrity International Group and its luxury hotel arm, Blue Orchid Hospitality. His firm has acquired some of London’s most iconic buildings, among them Atlas House near the Guildhall, the Crescent Buildings in Tower Hill and 55 Broadway and Albany House.

The Asian business leader was named Eastern Eye’s property developer of the year at the annual Eastern Eye Property Awards in London last September.

Matharu's rise to the top of London's hospitality world began with a lesson in resilience by a widowed mother who refused to let circumstance dictate destiny. When his father died while Tony was still young, she provided not only the seed capital for what would become one of London's most successful hospitality ventures, but something far more valuable: a blueprint for ambition and integrity.

In the 1980s, Matharu and his brothers Harpal and Raj began converting empty office spaces into hotels, eventually building the Grange Group into a portfolio of 17 four- and five-star London hotels before selling four prime properties for £1 billion in 2019.

Today, through his Blue Orchid Hospitality brand and parent company Integrity International Group, he oversees a growing collection of luxury independent hotels including Tower Suites, Tower Residences, and the Wellington and Rochester hotels in Westminster.

His recent acquisition spree underlined his ambition — snapping up the Grade II listed Atlas House near St Paul's Cathedral for £34.55 million, Albany House adjacent to St James's Park for £47m, and the Georgian Crescent buildings near Tower Hill.

Beyond property, Matharu founded the Central London Alliance during the pandemic, a community interest company now comprising over 20,000 organisations championing the capital's recovery. His charitable work spans health, welfare and skills training through Integrity International Trust.

He is also a patron of Oracle Cancer Trust and formerly served as a trustee of the Lord’s Taverners youth cricket and disability sports charity. He also founded Global Hospitality Services in 2008, and previously founded and sold Ayrtek, a successful specialist sports brand.

He was ranked 21st in Eastern Eye's Asian Rich List 2026 with an estimated wealth of £815m.