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Elon Musk's SpaceX to build 'world's biggest chip factory' in Texas

SpaceX moves to end US reliance on Asian chipmakers with new facility

Elon Musk speaks

Elon Musk speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026.

(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 07, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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Highlights

  • Musk says the project will supply computing needs for his robotics, space and AI businesses
  • A public hearing is scheduled for June 3
  • The project comes as SpaceX eyes a potential $1.75 trillion stock market listing

ELON MUSK's SpaceX is preparing to build what the billionaire claims will be the world's largest chip factory, with plans to spend up to $120 billion (£88bn) on a vast semiconductor facility in Texas, the Telegraph reported.

The rocket company has filed a formal notice to begin construction of the plant near the Gibbons Creek Reservoir in Grimes County, ahead of a public hearing set for June 3.

Writing on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said: "This is one of several locations under consideration for what will be the largest and most advanced chip fabrication facility in the world."

The plant is the first of what Musk called his "Terafab" facilities, large-scale factories designed to meet the surging computing demands of his AI, robotics and space businesses.

A filing made in May described the project as something that "would represent a transformative investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity."

Musk said in March that SpaceX and Tesla needed to work together on chips because the wider industry was moving too slowly to keep pace with demand. He has said he wants to proceed at "light speed", and equipment suppliers have already been contacted.

The project could eventually support a terawatt of computing power each year — a figure that reflects the enormous scale Musk expects across his companies.

If built as planned, the factory could reduce America's dependence on overseas chipmakers such as South Korea's Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC, which currently dominate global semiconductor supply.

According to reports, Texas has attracted significant chip investment in recent years, helped by lower energy costs, plentiful land and strong political backing for domestic manufacturing.

The announcement comes as SpaceX seeks to raise up to £55bn ahead of a potential stock market listing that could value the company £1.28 trillion — which would dwarf Saudi Aramco's record float in 2019.

Earlier this year, SpaceX also acquired AI firm xAI in a move aimed at developing space-based data centres, and in April filed confidential paperwork with US regulators for a New York listing, according to Bloomberg.

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