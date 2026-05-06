Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India clears two semiconductor projects worth $414 million

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two projects were part of “our efforts towards making India a leader in the global semiconductor value chain”.

Semiconductor

India’s semiconductor market has grown from around $38 billion in 2023 to an estimated $45–$50 billion in 2024–2025.

Representational image: Getty
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye May 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA has approved two semiconductor projects worth $414 million as the government continues its push to build the country’s electronics and chip manufacturing sector.

The projects — an LED display facility and a semiconductor packaging unit — were approved late on Monday. With this, the total number of semiconductor facilities approved in India has reached 12, with overall investment standing at about $17.2 billion.

India began its push into domestic chipmaking in 2021 and has since supported fabrication, design and packaging projects as part of plans to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two projects were part of “our efforts towards making India a leader in the global semiconductor value chain”.

“India's advances in the world of semiconductors will boost economic transformation, technological self-reliance and encourage the innovation ecosystem,” he said on social media.

The government said the LED project would be an “integrated facility for compound semiconductor fabrication” that will produce mini and micro display modules.

The semiconductor packaging unit will serve the automotive, industrial and electronics sectors.

In a statement, the government said the projects would provide a “significant boost” to India’s semiconductor ecosystem and would “complement the growing world class chip design capabilities coming up in the country”.

India’s semiconductor market has grown from around $38 billion in 2023 to an estimated $45–$50 billion in 2024–2025.

The government is targeting a semiconductor market size of $100–$110 billion by 2030.

Several previously approved semiconductor plants have already started production, with two facilities beginning commercial shipments.

(With inputs from agencies)

chip manufacturing electronics sector india semiconductors narendra modi

Related News

Sri Lanka secures $1.73bn lifeline to absorb energy price shock
Business

Sri Lanka secures $1.73bn lifeline to absorb energy price shock

bank-of-england-hold-rates
Business

Bank of England set to hold rates amid Iran war fallout

ai-london-job-loss
Business

AI threatens more than a million London jobs, new report finds

foreign investors India market
Business

New book explains how foreign investors can enter Indian market

More For You

Savings and debt in UK

Around 10 per cent of respondents said they do not have any savings to fall back on

iStock

7 alarming findings about savings and debt in the UK

  • One in 10 adults reportedly have no savings at all.
  • Nearly half may struggle to handle major emergency expenses.
  • Many people are relying on credit cards and current accounts instead of savings.

Britain’s financial safety net appears thinner than many may realise. Fresh research commissioned by The AA suggests a large number of adults across the UK are financially exposed, with limited emergency savings and growing dependence on borrowing to manage unexpected costs.

The findings, based on a survey of more than 13,000 AA members conducted by Yonder in February, paint a broader picture of how fragile household finances remain despite easing inflation pressures. From emergency bills to long-term financial resilience, the data suggests many households could still struggle to absorb sudden economic shocks.

Keep Reading Show less