ArcelorMittal to double its green energy portfolio in India with nearly $1 billion investment

Highlights

$0.9 billion investment in solar, wind and battery storage projects to double renewable capacity to 2GW.

Three facilities planned for Amravati, Bikaner and Bachau, supplying clean power to AMNS India steelmaking operations.

Projects expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4 million tonnes annually, meeting 35 per cent of Hazira plant's electricity needs.

ArcelorMittal has announced plans to invest $0.9 billion in three major renewable energy projects across India, doubling its green energy portfolio in the country to 2 gigawatts.

The Luxembourg-based steel giant will develop combined solar, wind and battery storage facilities in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat with a total capacity of 1GW.

Upon completion, the projects will increase ArcelorMittal's global renewable energy capacity to 3.3GW, with the power generated supplying AMNS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel.

A 36MW solar facility at Amravati in Maharashtra, is scheduled for completion by the first half of 2027. A larger 400MW solar installation paired with 500MWh battery energy storage will be constructed at Bikaner in Rajasthan, expected to be operational by June 2028.

The third project, an integrated 250MW wind, 300MW solar and 300MWh battery storage facility, will be developed in Bachau, Gujarat, also targeting first-half 2028 completion.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, stated "We are doubling our renewable energy capacity in India, providing a secure supply of clean energy to our Indian steelmaking operations and strengthening our global footprint in clean power."

AMNS India, a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is separately developing its own renewable project mirroring the Bachau facility. This parallel 550MW project will comprise 300MW solar and 250MW wind power, reducing annual CO2 emissions by 0.9 million tonnes.

ArcelorMittal's initial 1GW Indian renewables project commenced supplying clean energy to AMNS India earlier this year.

Once all projects are operational, the combined facilities will reduce carbon emissions by up to 4 million tonnes annually and provide 35 per cent of electricity requirements for AMNS India's steelmaking operations at Hazira.