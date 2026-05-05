In 2026, many businesses are planning to add cryptocurrency payments to their websites. Cryptocurrency payment gateways are considered mandatory for adding crypto payments to a website. Coinremitter is one such platform for the same. This article will be important for those who are planning to accept payment in crypto . Here, we will learn what to consider when choosing a crypto payment gateway and why you shouldn't ignore Coinremitter.

Things to Consider When You Choose a Crypto Payment Gateway in 2026

Onboarding Process

This is the first and most important step for registering on any crypto payment processor. Some platforms have a lengthy registration process, and they are demanding as well. KYC verification is the main culprit in both scenarios. Time consumption in user verification delays registration, and the requirement for sensitive information at the end makes the platform more demanding.

The onboarding/registration process of your preferred platform must have the following qualities:

Short

Less Demanding

Transaction Costs

They decide how much net revenue you will generate at the end. Transaction costs are expenses you incur during a transaction. Usually, these costs include network fees (for example, there is a BTC transaction fee for Bitcoin payments ), platform/processing fees, and, sometimes, fraud chargeback costs. When you switch to cryptocurrency payments, you eliminate fraud chargeback costs. Network fees are dependent on the blockchain. Platforms can only decide the processing fee.

Looking for the platform with the lowest processing fee can help you reduce transaction costs.

User-Friendliness

Many consider the crypto payment method complex, which isn't wrong, especially when it is about accepting payments directly on the website. A typical crypto payment method includes wallet management, wallet connection, and crypto payment integration. Many of these steps are technical and cannot be understood by those without a technical background. It also makes the integration process time-consuming.

A crypto payment gateway must be user-friendly to help you save time and avoid confusion. So, you can accept payment in crypto as early as possible.

Settlement Speed

Settlement speed is the time it takes a crypto payment processor to release your funds to your personal wallet. Fast settlements can lead to smoother business operations. In contrast, slow settlements can cause supply disruptions, delayed payrolls, and cash flow problems. A crypto payment gateway with the fastest fund settlements should be your priority.

Security and Privacy

Cryptocurrency payments are generally more secure than traditional payments. Also, privacy is higher. But a secure, private payment process doesn't guarantee the safety of your funds and sensitive information at the platform level. So, choosing a crypto gateway that offers a good combination of platform-level privacy and security is recommended.

Why Businesses Shouldn't Ignore Coinremitter

Quick Onboarding Process With Minimal Information

Coinremitter's registration process only requires a name, email address, phone number (optional), and password. This cryptocurrency payment gateway doesn't have KYC. Therefore, you don't have to submit your ID proof and wait for a few days to get verified. You can enter the required details, sign up in a few minutes, and start accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Low Transaction Costs

If your business accepts payments through this crypto gateway, you can reduce transaction costs. Also, there are no hidden costs. This platform has two types of fees:

Network Fee: These fees are transparently mentioned in the fee chart. E.g., 0.0001 BTC transaction fee for Bitcoin payments.

These fees are transparently mentioned in the fee chart. E.g., 0.0001 BTC transaction fee for Bitcoin payments. Processing Fee: 0.23% of the withdrawal amount, the lowest as of Apr 2026 in the market.

This platform also offers the Gas Station, reducing network fees by up to 60% on USDT, USDC, ETH, and BNB transactions. If you incur lower transaction costs, you can keep competitive pricing without compromising profits.

Easy Crypto Payment Integration

The Bitcoin API , other APIs, open-source plugins, and crypto payment widgets offer simple integration. Apart from the crypto API, the integration process is free from manual coding, so business owners with no technical background can also accept crypto payments. APIs require basic coding skills but are user-friendly due to clear instructions.

30-Minute Settlements

This crypto gateway features Auto-Withdrawal, which automatically settles funds every 30 minutes. Here, fund settlement means transferring funds from the Coinremitter (internal) wallet to the personal wallet. If you have enabled manual withdrawals, you can expect instant settlements (once you receive funds to your internal wallet).

Ideal for Security and Privacy

This platform offers dedicated security features. So, you can protect your account and internal wallet funds from cyberattackers using these features. Apart from that, this platform does not require KYC. You don't have to submit your documents (or sensitive information). Since your information hasn't been submitted, there is no risk of it being leaked.

Conclusion

Accepting cryptocurrency payments has become nearly mandatory in 2026. Since there are so many cryptocurrency payment gateways available, choosing one for your business can be difficult and confusing.

Many businesses consider key parameters such as the onboarding process, integration options like the Bitcoin API, transaction costs, privacy, security, and settlement options when evaluating a crypto payment gateway. Coinremitter covers all the necessary parameters businesses look for. That's why it shouldn't be ignored by businesses that want to accept payment in crypto.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.