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Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum becomes a living marble sculpture

The look reinforces her long-standing reputation for bold transformations

Heidi Klum Met Gala

The illusion was precise enough to transform her from attendee into artefact

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Heidi Klum embraces the theme through a striking stone illusion
  • Prosthetic design draws from classical sculptures including Veiled Christ
  • The look reinforces her long-standing reputation for bold transformations

A red carpet moment shaped like sculpture

Heidi Klum treated the 2026 Met Gala as an extension of the exhibition itself. Arriving in a custom creation by Mike Marino, she appeared carved from stone, with latex and spandex layered to mimic the texture and weight of marble. The illusion was precise enough to transform her from attendee into artefact, aligning directly with the night’s artistic brief.

Heidi Klum Met Gala Fine detailing recreated the delicate veil effect associated with carved marbleGetty Images

Classical art meets modern transformation

The look drew on classical sculpture, particularly Veiled Christ and Veiled Vestal. Fine detailing recreated the delicate veil effect associated with carved marble, giving the impression that fabric and skin had merged into a single surface. It echoed the exhibition’s focus on the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.

A theme carried across the night

Heidi Klum Met Gala Klum’s appearance extended a familiar pattern of transformationGetty Images

The gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, centred on the exhibition “Costume Art”, curated by Andrew Bolton. The dress code, “Fashion Is Art”, encouraged interpretations that blurred boundaries between design and display.

Co-chairs included Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez serving as honorary chairs.

Klum’s appearance extended a familiar pattern of transformation. From Medusa to her widely discussed worm costume and past recreations inspired by E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Shrek, she has consistently treated costume as performance. At this year’s Met Gala, that instinct translated into something closer to fine art.

met gala 2026fashionheidi klumheidi klum met gala

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Met Gala 2026: Blake Lively returns in archival Versace with a personal twist

Lively accessorised with a bag featuring artwork created by her children, shared with Ryan Reynolds

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Met Gala 2026: Blake Lively returns in archival Versace with a personal twist

Highlights

  • Blake Lively makes a fashion-led return after four years away
  • Chooses archival Versace over a custom couture debut
  • Styling blends red carpet spectacle with a subtle personal detail

A return rooted in archival glamour

After a four-year absence, Blake Lively stepped back onto the Met Gala carpet with a look that leaned into fashion history rather than novelty. Instead of opting for a newly commissioned design, she chose an archival piece from Versace, bringing a sense of continuity and restraint to an event often defined by excess.

Her last appearance in 2022 saw her take on a co-chair role with a dramatic, transformative gown. This time, the approach felt more considered. The archival choice suggested a shift away from spectacle for its own sake, placing emphasis on craftsmanship and legacy within the house’s design language.

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