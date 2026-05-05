Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum becomes a living marble sculpture

Highlights

Heidi Klum embraces the theme through a striking stone illusion

Prosthetic design draws from classical sculptures including Veiled Christ

The look reinforces her long-standing reputation for bold transformations

A red carpet moment shaped like sculpture

Heidi Klum treated the 2026 Met Gala as an extension of the exhibition itself. Arriving in a custom creation by Mike Marino, she appeared carved from stone, with latex and spandex layered to mimic the texture and weight of marble. The illusion was precise enough to transform her from attendee into artefact, aligning directly with the night’s artistic brief.

Fine detailing recreated the delicate veil effect associated with carved marble Getty Images

Classical art meets modern transformation

The look drew on classical sculpture, particularly Veiled Christ and Veiled Vestal. Fine detailing recreated the delicate veil effect associated with carved marble, giving the impression that fabric and skin had merged into a single surface. It echoed the exhibition’s focus on the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.

A theme carried across the night

Klum’s appearance extended a familiar pattern of transformation Getty Images

The gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, centred on the exhibition “Costume Art”, curated by Andrew Bolton. The dress code, “Fashion Is Art”, encouraged interpretations that blurred boundaries between design and display.

Co-chairs included Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez serving as honorary chairs.

Klum’s appearance extended a familiar pattern of transformation. From Medusa to her widely discussed worm costume and past recreations inspired by E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Shrek, she has consistently treated costume as performance. At this year’s Met Gala, that instinct translated into something closer to fine art.