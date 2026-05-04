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London pint prices top £10 for first time with Mayfair venues leading the rise

High-end venues in the capital sell draught beer at record prices, with industry bodies urging action to save British pub culture

London pint prices

The national average stands at £4.52, with lager at £4.82, per the British Beer and Pub Association

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 04, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Stanley’s Mayfair bar charges £11 for a pint and £10 for Guinness.
  • The Connaught Grill sells a 330ml beer for £12.50.
  • CAMRA says tax pressure is forcing pubs to raise prices or close.
The price of a pint in London has crossed £10 for the first time, with several upscale Mayfair venues now charging well above that mark.
Stanley's rooftop bar, attached to the Chesterfield Hotel, sells a pint of Moretti or Heineken at £11 and a half pint at £8. Guinness is priced at £10 a pint.
Bottled beer has climbed even higher, with the Connaught Grill charging £12.50 for a 330ml bottle of Noam lager or Curious IPA.

The development follows Diageo's announcement that draught prices would rise by 5.2 per cent in April as operational costs increased.

Pub owners had previously told the Morning Advertiser that Diageo appeared "hell-bent on having the first £10 a pint beer."

London's average pint now costs £6.50, according to the Morning Advertiser, making it one of the most expensive cities in the country, just behind Oxford at £6.75.

The national average stands at £4.52, with lager at £4.82, per the British Beer and Pub Association.

Camra chair Ash Corbett-Collins told The Telegraph that pubs and breweries should not carry the blame.

"Extreme financial pressures from the Government are forcing publicans to either raise their prices or consider closing for good," he said, calling on ministers to reduce employer National Insurance contributions, reform business rates and lower VAT on hospitality food and drink so that pub-going remains affordable.

Pub landlords welcomed the government's January announcement of a U-turn on business-rate relief, after chancellor Rachel Reeves had moved to cut the pandemic-era discount from 75 per cent to 40 per cent.

The number of pubs across Britain, however, continues to decline.

beer pricesmayfairdiageocost of livinglondon pubs

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