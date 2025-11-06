Pub hotel group beat luxury chains in UK guest satisfaction survey

Highlights
- Coaching Inn Group scores 81 per cent customer satisfaction, beating Marriott and Hilton.
- Wetherspoon Hotels named best value at £70 per night.
- Britannia Hotels ranks bottom for 12th consecutive year with 44 per cent score.
Budget brands decline
However, Premier Inn, long considered Britain's reliable budget choice, lost its recommended status this year. Despite maintaining comfortable beds, guests reported "standards were slipping" and prices "no longer budget levels" at an average £94 per night.
The survey's biggest disappointment remains Britannia Hotels, scoring just 44 per cent and one star for bedroom and bathroom quality. This marks twelve consecutive years at the bottom, with guests at properties like Folkestone's Grand Burstin calling it a total dive.
"Which? travel editor Rory Boland noted that finding hotels offering comfort, service and fair pricing has become harder as rates climb, but better brands still deliver "great experience at the right price." The survey proves that heritage, service and value trump star ratings for British holidaymakers seeking memorable stays.