Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720

HEADLINE STORY

Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre

Families of victims and rights activists demonstrate outside Sri Lanka’s main prison, demanding justice for the 27 inmates shot dead by security forces in 2012, in Colombo on September 12, 2017. (ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

A top Sri Lankan prison official was sentenced to death Wednesday over the killing of 27 inmates in an execution-style massacre that attracted international condemnation.

The Colombo High Court convicted Prisons Commissioner Emil Lamahewage, but discharged his co-accused, police commando Moses Rangajeewa, over the killings in November 2012.

The duo were indicted in July 2019 for the killings at Sri Lanka’s main Welikada prison in Colombo. A total of 27 were shot dead, but evidence was gathered in respect of only eight.

A court official said the three-judge trial-at-bar handed the death penalty to the Welikada prisons chief who was convicted for the murder of one inmate.

Police commandos were used to put down a riot at Welikada and disarm inmates who had allegedly taken weapons from the armoury.

According to the state prosecutor, eight prisoners were called out by name and killed execution-style. Others were also shot dead.

Weapons were later introduced to make it look like the victims had tried to fire at jail guards, according to court documents.

They, however, did not mention who had ordered the killings.

The killings escalated international condemnation of the then government of president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the current prime minister who also faced strictures for rights abuses in the final years of Sri Lanka’s 37-year-long Tamil war that ended in 2009.

Some of the inmates killed were being held over robberies at Sri Lanka’s national museum and a temple.

The 2012 massacre was the worst prison violence since 50 inmates were hacked to death in a July 1983 riot.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
News
Johnson confirms attending lockdown party but will not quit
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson gives Commons grilling over No10 parties a miss
INDIA
Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari fighting for ‘unpaid cut from defence deal’
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli back in form but South Africa take the honours on day one
INDIA
A million Hindu worshippers set to throng India’s Ganges for holy dip
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor
HEADLINE STORY
In a first, India allows imports of US pork
News
Johnson under fire over ‘bring your own booze’ lockdown party
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
HEADLINE STORY
Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless
News
Daesh militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“What I always wanted to do was to work in…
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’ on Yorkshire racism…
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE