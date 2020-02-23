Vicky Kaushal to his Bhoot director Bhanu Pratap Singh: Thank you for guiding me and directing me so well

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot – Part 1: The Haunted Ship has taken a decent start at the box office. The movie in two days has collected Rs 10.62 crores. Well, recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to thank the film’s director Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Vicky shared a few pictures from the set and wrote, “Thank You @bhanu.singh.91 for guiding me and directing me so well in a genre so new to me! Not many directors would want to debut with a genre like horror… I admire your courage and your commitment towards your vision. Now go and spend time with your new born baby whom you haven’t yet held in your own arms since the time she’s born 2 months ago in order to get your first Film ready and released. Lots of love brother! 🤗❤️ .#Bhoot #TheHauntedShip #InCinemas.”

Bhoot – Part 1: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and it has received mixed reviews. Horror films do well at the box office on the weekend, but mostly fail to be steady on the weekdays. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office in the upcoming days.

Talking about Vicky, the actor has some interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh which is slated to release on 2nd October 2020. He also has movies like Takht, Ashwatthama and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ‘s biopic in his kitty.