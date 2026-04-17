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Karishma Vijay credits her single father after winning Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment

The British Indian entrepreneur wins The Apprentice all-female final on BBC

Karishma Vijay

Karishma described the past few years of her life as "nothing short of a s*** storm," saying everything that could go wrong did go wrong

Instagram/karishmua
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 17, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Vijay, 28, beat fellow finalist Pascha Myhill to win The Apprentice.
  • Her father raised her and her sister alone despite community doubt.
  • She plans to grow beauty brand Kishkin with Lord Sugar's backing.
When Karishma Vijay's father chose to raise his two daughters alone, people in his community told him it could not be done.
On Thursday night, his younger daughter won The Apprentice. "My older sister is a doctor, and I'm the winner of The Apprentice. What more can a dad ask for?"
Karishma said after securing Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment in the BBC show's all-female final, now in its 20th year.
The 28-year-old beauty entrepreneur from Ashford, Surrey, noted that her parents are "the proudest people on Earth right now," adding that her father raised both her and her sister as a single parent against the wishes of those around him.
"Being from the kind of community I'm from, they told my dad, there's no way you're going to be able to raise these two girls as a man, as a single parent," she said. Thursday night proved them wrong.

Win against odds

Vijay beat fellow finalist Pascha Myhill, a recruitment consultant from Reading, Berkshire, in a task requiring both women to build a brand and advertising campaign for their respective business ideas.

Previously fired candidates returned to support both finalists before they presented to Lord Sugar and a panel of industry experts.

Familiar faces from the show's 20-year history including Margaret Mountford, Nick Hewer, Ricky Martin and Dean Franklin were also present in the room.

Lord Sugar said it was "a close competition" after "two outstanding pitches by two brilliant young businesswomen."

He praised Karishma as "a proper grafter" with the entrepreneurial spirit he always looks for, adding that the cosmetics industry is one he knows well and that he is confident their partnership will "pave the way for a bright future."

Karishma Vijay Vijay plans to channel Lord Sugar's investment into growing Kishkin, her beauty brand, into a household nameInstagram/karishmua

Karishma described the past few years of her life as "nothing short of a s*** storm," saying everything that could go wrong did go wrong. "I felt incredibly unlucky. Then I found this show," she said.

She added that she is "eternally grateful" for the experience, saying: "Had I not hit rock bottom, it would have never been this unreal. I wouldn't have probably been this grateful if it had come easily to me."

She kept her composure in the boardroom when Lord Sugar delivered the verdict but admitted she screamed in her car straight afterwards.

"I was so blown away, so shocked but I kept it very cool. Then I got in my car and I was screaming. It was just insane," she said.

She also revealed that contestants have no idea who has won after filming wraps and must wait up to six months to find out the result. "Having all that waiting time, it was a lot of anxiety. I'm just happy with the outcome," she said.

She also praised fellow finalist Myhill, saying she had "so much love" for her and would not hear any suggestion that Myhill did not deserve her place in the final.

Vijay plans to channel Lord Sugar's investment into growing Kishkin, her beauty brand, into a household name.

"It's going to be a brand that really made it, with young girls queuing up to buy it," she said.

She added that she had not even watched the show before applying, something she described as "so cheeky" in hindsight.

karishma vijaylord sugarbritish indianbeauty brandbbcthe apprentice

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