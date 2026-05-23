Kim Soo-hyun’s career-changing scandal now faces an AI twist as police question key evidence

Highlights
- Police in South Korea are seeking an arrest warrant for YouTuber Kim Se-ui
- Authorities allege AI-generated audio and manipulated messages were used in claims against Kim Soo-hyun
- The controversy followed the death of actress Kim Sae-ron and led to major fallout for the actor
- Knock-Off, Kim Soo-hyun’s Disney+ series, remains on hold
Kim Soo-hyun at centre of case as police revisit viral claims
Kim Soo-hyun is once again at the centre of attention after South Korean police claimed AI-generated and manipulated material may have played a major role in the controversy that reshaped his career.
Authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for YouTuber Kim Se-ui, alleging he created and shared fabricated evidence connected to claims involving actress Kim Sae-ron.
According to police, screenshots of text messages were altered and an audio recording was generated using AI technology to make it appear that Kim Soo-hyun had been involved in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was underage.
Kim Se-ui has rejected the allegations and described the police action as an attempt to disrupt his investigation.
Claims spread online after Kim Sae-ron’s death
The controversy intensified following Kim Sae-ron’s death at the age of 24. Months later, audio recordings and screenshots surfaced online claiming she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun since middle school.
The material quickly gained attention and the claims spread widely online after Kim Se-ui shared them publicly. Kim Sae-ron’s family later supported the allegations.
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency initially denied the pair had dated. The actor later acknowledged they had been in a relationship for about a year but maintained it happened only after she became an adult.
During a press conference in March 2025, an emotional Kim Soo-hyun denied claims involving an underage relationship and said he could not admit to something that did not happen.
Professional fallout continues as Knock-Off remains delayed
The scandal had a major effect on Kim Soo-hyun’s career, with police filings stating the allegations damaged both his public image and professional standing.
Authorities also said the actor continues to receive psychiatric treatment.
Kim Soo-hyun later filed lawsuits and criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui and Kim Sae-ron’s family over what he described as false accusations.
Since then, the actor has not made any official public appearances. The release of Knock-Off, the Disney+ series he was working on when the controversy emerged, remains indefinitely postponed.