Brooklyn Beckham breaks a recent pattern with tribute to grandfather Tony Adams

Highlights

Brooklyn Beckham missed Tony Adams’ 80th birthday celebration attended by much of the Beckham family

Despite his absence, he shared a personal birthday message for his grandfather

Brooklyn had not publicly marked some recent family birthdays, including his father’s

The post stood out amid ongoing attention around Beckham family dynamics

A social media post that stood apart

Brooklyn Beckham may not have attended his grandfather Tony Adams’ 80th birthday celebration, but his public tribute still caught attention for a different reason.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a photograph with his grandfather on social media alongside a heartfelt birthday message. He wrote: “Happy 80th birthday papa x I love you so much.”

The post arrived at a time when attention around Brooklyn’s relationship with his family has continued to draw interest, making the message feel notable beyond the occasion itself.

A different approach from recent family occasions

In recent months, Brooklyn has largely stayed away from publicly marking birthdays within his immediate family. Earlier this month, he did not share a birthday tribute for his father, David Beckham, while his siblings posted messages celebrating the occasion.

Against that backdrop, his post for Tony Adams marked a visible shift and became an exception to a recent pattern many followers had noticed.

Rather than fuelling further speculation, the gesture suggested that some family relationships continue away from the wider conversation surrounding Beckham family tensions.

The celebration brought together most of the family

The family gathering itself saw Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham attend a formal celebration honouring Victoria’s father.

Victoria later shared images from the evening, documenting family moments and tributes from the event.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were not present, but his message to his grandfather ensured he remained part of the occasion in another way.