Naseeruddin Shah admits he has 'given very bad performances’ in his career

Highlights

Naseeruddin Shah said he has delivered “very bad performances” during his career

The veteran actor recalled his sons waking him up at 3am to show clips from his films

Shah spoke about the role writers and directors play in shaping performances

The actor reflected on success, failure and honesty in a long career

A candid look back at an acclaimed career

Naseeruddin Shah has never shied away from speaking plainly, and the veteran actor recently turned that honesty towards his own body of work. Reflecting on his decades-long journey in cinema, Shah admitted that not every performance had lived up to expectations.

He said he had given “very bad performances” over the years and suggested that actors should not pretend every role becomes a success. Even after building one of Indian cinema’s most respected careers, Shah appeared comfortable acknowledging the moments that fell short.

Late-night reminders from his toughest critics

Shah also shared a lighter moment from his personal life, revealing that his sons regularly remind him of those performances in unexpected ways.

Recalling their habit, he said they sometimes wake him up at around 3am to show old clips on YouTube. Speaking humorously, Shah said his sons tell him to watch and see “how bad” he had been, while he would much rather continue sleeping.

The actor’s anecdote drew laughter, but it also reflected the kind of self-awareness he brought to the discussion.

The actor says success is rarely a solo effort

Shah also spoke about the process behind a performance and argued that actors should not take all the credit when things work on screen.

He said good writing and direction often determine the quality of a role, adding that actors depend heavily on the people shaping the material around them. Shah suggested that performances become memorable not in isolation, but through collaboration.

The remarks offered another glimpse into the veteran actor’s approach to his craft, one built as much on self-criticism as praise.