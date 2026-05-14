Scarlett Johansson says work-life balance is a myth, even with a £121 million fortune

Highlights

Scarlett Johansson says true work-life balance does not exist

The actress believes accepting that reality is the first step forward

Her definition of success changed after becoming a parent

Other high-profile figures have echoed similar views on ambition and sacrifice

One of Hollywood’s richest stars is questioning a modern ideal

Work-life balance has become a workplace goal, a buzz phrase and a measure of success. But Scarlett Johansson believes people may be chasing something that does not really exist.

The actress, whose estimated net worth stands at £121 million, said the first step towards finding balance is accepting that perfect balance is impossible.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Johansson said: “Admitting that there is no work-life balance is the first step to getting there in a way because it's just not possible.”

For Johansson, the issue is not about wealth or status. It is about recognising that something will almost always require more attention than something else.

Success, she says, always comes with trade-offs

The actress explained that there will inevitably be moments when work demands more or family takes priority. Over time, she said she has learned to be less harsh on herself when things do not align perfectly.

Johansson said she has become more comfortable accepting that not everything can be done at full capacity all the time.

Her life today stretches across multiple roles. Beyond acting, she is raising two children, managing family life and building ventures outside film, including a skincare business.

Parenthood, in particular, has changed how she measures success.

Johansson said being a good parent is not about getting everything right. Instead, it is about showing up consistently and accepting that perfection is unrealistic.

From food stamps to Hollywood’s highest earners

Johansson’s comments carry another layer because of the journey behind them.

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s top earners, she grew up in Manhattan in a family where money was often limited. She previously spoke about her family relying on welfare and food stamps during her childhood.

She began acting at a young age and landed her first screen role in North in 1994.

Her rise accelerated with films including Lost in Translation, Marriage Story and Marvel projects that culminated in Black Widow.

Today, she ranks among the industry's highest-paid stars. Yet her latest comments suggest financial success does not remove the struggle of dividing time and energy.

She is not the only one questioning balance

Johansson’s view reflects a wider conversation among high achievers.

Actress Emma Watson has previously spoken about the pressures of growing up in film, saying the demands of acting often made balance feel impossible.

Business leader Emma Grede has also argued that extraordinary lives require extraordinary effort, while former US President Barack Obama has spoken about periods in life where success demands singular focus.

The idea of balancing everything neatly may sound appealing. Johansson’s argument is simpler. Success does not always mean keeping every part of life perfectly aligned. Sometimes it means accepting that some areas will demand more than others.