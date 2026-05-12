Alia Bhatt’s Cannes arrival sparks frenzy as fans get distracted by her bodyguard

Highlights

Alia Bhatt has arrived in Cannes ahead of her second red carpet appearance at the festival

Videos from the French Riviera showed fans and photographers crowding around the actor

Social media users were quick to notice a member of her security team

Alia will attend Cannes as a global ambassador for an international beauty brand

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes entry turns into a social media moment

Alia Bhatt’s arrival in Cannes ahead of the film festival quickly turned into a viral talking point, though not entirely for the reasons many expected.

The actor landed in the French Riviera on Tuesday before her upcoming appearance at Cannes, where she is set to walk the red carpet as the face of an international beauty brand. Videos circulating online showed large crowds of photographers and fans gathering around the star as she made her way through the airport and later arrived at her hotel.

While Alia kept things understated with smiles and waves, social media soon shifted its attention elsewhere — towards a member of her security team.

Fans once again spot Alia’s ‘popular’ bodyguard

Several users online pointed out that the same bodyguard appeared to have accompanied Alia during last year’s Cannes appearance as well.

As clips from the actor’s arrival spread online, comments about the security personnel began flooding social media, with many fans jokingly admitting that the bodyguard had become a recurring Cannes attraction in his own right.

The unexpected attention quickly turned the arrival videos into a trending online conversation alongside excitement surrounding Alia’s return to the festival.

Alia embraces a softer ‘princess’ look before Cannes appearance

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia also shared glimpses of a softer, fairytale-inspired outfit that drew praise online.

The actor was seen wearing a pastel-toned frock with light blue and green shades, paired with minimal jewellery, subtle makeup and a sleek bun. Fans described the styling as elegant and youthful, with several social media users calling it one of her most natural fashion moments in recent years.

Many also felt the understated “princess” aesthetic suited the actor more than heavily dramatic red carpet styling.

Cannes marks Alia’s second consecutive appearance





This year marks Alia Bhatt’s second straight appearance at Cannes as a global ambassador for the beauty label. The 2026 edition of the festival runs from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to feature several international film stars and celebrities on the red carpet.

On the film front, Alia will next appear in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.