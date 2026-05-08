Saif Ali Khan says he still “looks up” to Shah Rukh Khan as 'Kartavya' reunites them

Highlights

Saif Ali Khan has reunited professionally with Shah Rukh Khan more than 20 years after Kal Ho Naa Ho

Saif said he still “looks up” to Shah Rukh and praised his hands-off approach as a producer

Kartavya premieres on Netflix on 15 May under Red Chillies Entertainment

A reunion shaped by trust rather than nostalgia

For audiences who remember the easy chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kartavya marks another chapter in a professional relationship that has stretched across decades.

This time, however, Shah Rukh is not sharing the screen with Saif. Instead, he returns as producer through Red Chillies Entertainment, backing a crime drama that Saif says began with a direct conversation between the two.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Saif described Shah Rukh as someone he has always admired professionally and personally.

“I’ve had a lovely and long association with Shah Rukh. He’s someone I look up to in many, many ways,” Saif said.

According to the actor, Shah Rukh approached him about the script personally and encouraged him to hear the story before meeting director Pulkit.

That process eventually led Saif into Kartavya, a crime drama exploring justice, conscience and consequence against an investigative backdrop.

Shah Rukh stayed away from the set by choice

What stood out most to Saif during filming was Shah Rukh’s decision not to involve himself closely in the day-to-day production process.

Saif explained that Shah Rukh believes directors should have complete freedom while making a film and deliberately avoids creating pressure on set through constant supervision.

“I didn’t meet him on set because he’s one of those producers who believes that a director should be free to operate and make the film he wants to make,” Saif said.

He added that certain personalities can unintentionally become overwhelming during filming, something Shah Rukh appeared mindful of throughout production.

According to Saif, the actor-producer instead gave the team “a lot of room to make the film we wanted to make” while still ensuring the project carried the sensibilities associated with his production house.

Once filming wrapped, Shah Rukh watched the completed film and reportedly told Saif he was very happy with the result.

Kartavya heads to Netflix this month

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan, Kartavya is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 15 May.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

While Kartavya brings Saif and Shah Rukh together in different capacities, Saif’s remarks suggested the mutual respect between them remains unchanged even after more than two decades in the industry.