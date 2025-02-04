Shah Rukh Khan launches Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut "The BA***DS of Bollywood"

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, just dropped a bombshell at Netflix’s Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The megastar took the stage to announce his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the buzz is already through the roof. Produced under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, this series is set to pull back the curtain on the chaotic, glamorous, and often absurd world of Bollywood, with a hefty dose of humour and a no-holds-barred approach.
SRK, ever the charmer, couldn’t hide his pride as he spoke about Aryan stepping into the director’s chair. “If my kids get even half the love you’ve given me, it’ll be more than enough,” he told the crowd, his voice tinged with emotion. But true to form, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke. “People get offended by my jokes, so I stopped making them. I passed that legacy to Aryan and said, ‘Go make your father proud.’”
The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows a group of ambitious outsiders trying to make it big in the Hindi film industry. Think glitz, drama, and a whole lot of chaos, all wrapped up in a self-aware, laugh-out-loud package. Aryan, who co-created and directed the series, teamed up with writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan to craft a story that’s as sharp as it is entertaining. And with star-studded cameos promised, this is shaping up to be the ultimate insider’s guide to Bollywood.
The event also gave fans a sneak peek with a teaser that’s already breaking the internet. In the clip, SRK hilariously struggles to nail a line under Aryan’s direction. “Does your father own this industry?” SRK quips, to which Aryan fires back with a cheeky, “Yes.” The playful banter between father and son is pure gold, and it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to wit and charm.
Produced by Gauri Khan and executive produced by Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to be a fresh, irreverent take on the industry. With Aryan at the helm, the series is set to deliver a mix of sharp humour, high-stakes drama, and a behind-the-scenes look at the madness of Bollywood.
As Aryan steps into the spotlight as a director, it’s clear that SRK’s legacy of storytelling and wit is in good hands. The Khan family is entering a new era, and if the buzz around The Ba***ds of Bollywood is anything to go by, this is just the beginning. Fans, buckle up because this one’s going to be a wild ride!