Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat for renovation, vendors around iconic bungalow struggle

With fan visits dropping sharply, local businesses near SRK’s famous home face major losses.

SRK Temporarily Leaves Mannat, Local Vendors Feel the Pinch

Vendors near Mannat face tough times with fan visits dwindling after Shah Rukh Khan's shift to Pali Hill

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Shah Rukh Khan has temporarily moved out of his famous home, Mannat, as the bungalow undergoes a major renovation expected to last two years. The actor and his family, wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam have shifted into a luxury apartment at Pali Hill in Bandra. But while the Khans settle into their new space, vendors around Mannat are struggling.

Mannat has always been a magnet for fans. People would travel across cities just to stand outside the iconic gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of Bollywood’s beloved star. The constant flow of visitors helped local businesses thrive. Ice-cream sellers, food stalls, and souvenir shops all benefited. Now, with Shah Rukh not living there, the crowd has thinned out dramatically.


Several vendors have spoken about the sudden slump. In a video circulating online, an ice-cream seller shared, “It’s made a big difference. Shah Rukh doesn’t stay here anymore, and once people found out, they stopped coming.” Another vendor added that earlier, people would stick around for hours. Now, if tourists find out SRK isn’t home, they simply turn their taxis around and leave.

The absence of fans hasn’t just hurt emotions; it has hit pocketbooks too. One vendor summed it up by saying, “When Shah Rukh is there, Mannat is special. Without him, it’s nothing.”

The iconic Mannat, once buzzing with SRK fans daily, now sees a sharp drop in visitorsGetty Images


Mannat, being a heritage property, needs special permissions for any construction. Shah Rukh’s team reportedly got court approval for certain extensions, which delayed the renovation start. Meanwhile, at their temporary address, Shah Rukh has leased four floors from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family-owned building, Puja Casa. The deal was signed with Bhagnani’s children, actor Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Reports suggest SRK is paying around £22,600 (₹24 lakh) a month for the lease.

While Shah Rukh gears up for his next big project, King, alongside daughter Suhana Khan, the area around Mannat has lost its once-electric buzz. For the vendors who built their livelihoods around the star’s aura, it’s going to be a long wait until Mannat lights up again.

bandra vendorsbollywood starfans disappointmentheritage propertylocal businessesluxury apartmentmannat renovationpali hillshah rukh khan

Related News

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in Films
Entertainment

Best Bollywood performers who redefined dance on screen

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral
News

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral

Warm spring weather
UK

Warm spring weather expected to offer short-term boost for UK wildlife

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur
Entertainment

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur

More For You

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

Indraxi Kanjilal reveals what makes Pushpa Impossible a fan favourite

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

Indraxi Kanjilal made a magnificent transition from modelling to acting by landing a lead role in the hit TV drama Pushpa Impossible. The rising talent from Kolkata has been part of the Sony SAB show, fast approaching 900 episodes, since its launch in June 2022, earning recognition for her compelling performance.

The young actress has become one to watch and laid the foundation for a promising career. Eastern Eye caught up with the terrific TV star to discuss her interesting journey, Pushpa Impossible, hopes, inspirations, and the one challenging skill she hopes to master.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene

His parents were not supportive of his shift towards tech entrepreneurship

Getty

Madhuri Dixit's in-laws ‘were not happy’ when Dr Nene left 'Ideal' heart surgeon job and moved to India

Madhuri Dixit, the celebrated Bollywood actress, married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. After their marriage, she moved to the United States to join him in Denver, where Dr Nene was working as a heart surgeon. During this period, Madhuri gradually distanced herself from her acting career.

However, in 2007, she made her comeback with Aaja Nachle and began appearing as a judge on several reality television shows. With her career picking up again, Madhuri and Dr Nene decided to relocate back to India. In a significant move, Dr Nene also gave up his well-established career as a heart surgeon to pursue work as a medical-tech entrepreneur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

2025’s biggest TV revivals – Daredevil: Born Again, Frasier, Doctor Who, Little House on the Prairie, and King of the Hill – as beloved shows return with fresh twists

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.

Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Asian Film Festival 2025 Explores Themes of Longing & Belonging

The UK Asian Film Festival 2025 explores themes of love, identity, and belonging through South Asian cinema

gatty image

UK Asian Film Festival celebrates stories of longing and belonging in 27th edition

From May 1st to 11th, the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) returns for its 27th edition, bringing an interesting line-up of films and events to London, Leicester, and Coventry. This year’s theme, “Longing and Belonging,” explores the universal human search for connection, identity, and purpose through South Asian cinema.

As the longest-running South Asian film festival in the world, UKAFF has always championed female voices and challenged patriarchal norms. This year’s selection continues that mission, presenting stories of displacement, love, tradition, and resilience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thudarum Review Round-Up: Mohanlal Delivers a Comeback Masterclass

A scene from Thudarum showcasing Mohanlal and Shobana’s mature on-screen chemistry in this slow-burn family thriller

Instagram/thudarummovie

'Thudarum' review round-up: Mohanlal returns to form in a dark, emotional ride that’s winning hearts

Director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum has drawn attention not just for its gripping storyline, but for bringing back the Mohanlal audiences have longed to see: an actor rooted in emotion rather than spectacle. With critics praising both the writing and performances, Thudarum has emerged as a memorable addition to Mohanlal’s long filmography, with reviewers calling it a return to form.

Across the board, reviewers highlight how the film presents Mohanlal as Shanmugham (nicknamed Benz), a humble taxi driver and former stuntman who now lives a quiet life in a Kerala village with his wife, played by Shobana, and two children. His prized possession is his old black Ambassador car, a gift from a mentor which becomes central to the plot when it’s unknowingly used, setting off a chain of devastating events.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc