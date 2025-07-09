Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy in joint Instagram post

Highlights:
- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.
- The image showed a floral cradle with “Baby on the way” written on it, captioned simply: “Elated ❤️.”
- Industry friends including Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Gupta congratulated them.
- The couple, who were together for 11 years before marrying in 2021, recently launched their production house, KAMPA Film.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared that they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. The announcement came with a floral-themed image featuring a cradle illustration that read, “Baby on the way,” along with their names. The couple summed up their feelings in one word: “Elated.”
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa smiling during a public appearance earlier this year Instagram/patralekhaa/rajkummar_rao
Couple’s first baby on the way
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s quiet reveal drew instant love from fans and colleagues alike. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who knew beforehand, joked in the comments, “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself.” Others like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Esha Gupta also sent in their warm wishes.
Together for over a decade
The duo dated for over 11 years before tying the knot in November 2021. Their relationship began well before they co-starred in CityLights, a 2014 film directed by Hansal Mehta. They've since appeared together in Bose: Dead/Alive and remained one of the industry’s most low-key but admired couples.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar pose together after an awards show Instagram/patralekhaa/rajkummar_rao
What’s next for the actors
Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Maalik, set for release on 11 July. He plays a gangster in the crime drama, which also stars Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Patralekhaa, last seen in Phule, continues to balance film and OTT roles.
Their production house, KAMPA Film
The couple recently launched KAMPA Film, a production banner named using the initials of their mothers’ names. “We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” Patralekhaa shared. Rajkummar added, “KAMPA is an extension of our love for cinema and each other.”