Jackie Shroff says Shah Rukh Khan’s greatest achievement is staying the same after superstardom

Highlights

Jackie Shroff reflected on his three-decade association with Shah Rukh Khan

He recalled the actor's quiet demeanour during the filming of King Uncle

Shroff said Khan's humility has remained unchanged despite his global fame

The actors are set to reunite in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King

Long before Shah Rukh Khan became one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Jackie Shroff remembers him as a quiet young actor who preferred to keep to himself on set.

Looking back on their decades-long friendship and professional relationship, Shroff said the most remarkable thing about Khan is not the heights he has reached, but the fact that success has never changed him.

The young actor who kept to himself

Speaking to Yuvaa, Shroff recalled working with Khan on King Uncle, where the future superstar played his younger brother.

He described Khan as reserved and often sitting alone between shots, a trait that stood out at the time. Yet beneath that calm exterior, Shroff sensed an intensity and ambition that would later define Khan's rise in the industry.

The pair would go on to share screen space in films including Devdas, One 2 Ka 4 and Happy New Year, building a working relationship that has lasted for more than 30 years.

Fame never changed him

While discussing Khan's journey from newcomer to global icon, Shroff was full of praise for the actor's character and conduct.

He said Khan continues to show respect to everyone around him and remains as warm and approachable as he was in his early days. According to Shroff, the actor has represented India on the international stage while maintaining the qualities that first impressed him decades ago.

One memory that still makes him smile comes from Happy New Year, when Khan cast him in the film and offered just one piece of direction: "Look handsome."

For Shroff, Khan's ability to stay grounded despite extraordinary success is what sets him apart.

A reunion in King

The actors are now preparing to reunite in Siddharth Anand's King, bringing their on-screen association full circle from King Uncle to King.

Shroff has previously spoken about Khan's solitary nature during their early collaborations, noting that he admired the actor's focus and self-containment. Reflecting on the realities of stardom, he also suggested that life at the top can often be lonely, comparing it to standing alone at the summit of Mount Everest.

As anticipation builds around King, Shroff's recollections offer a glimpse of the man behind the superstardom, someone he believes remains unchanged from the young actor he first met all those years ago.