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Nagarjuna's 'The Odyssey' comparison sparks debate over Tollywood's release culture

He admitted Lenin was also delayed because post-production was not completed on time

Nagarjuna's 'The Odyssey' comparison sparks debate over Tollywood's release culture

Nagarjuna called on the Telugu film industry to rethink its approach to release schedules

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nagarjuna questioned why Telugu films continue to miss announced release dates.
  • The actor cited Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, noting its release date was announced a year in advance.
  • He admitted Lenin was also delayed because post-production was not completed on time.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey became an unexpected point of comparison for Nagarjuna as the veteran actor called on the Telugu film industry to rethink its approach to release schedules.

Speaking at the success meet of Lenin, Nagarjuna questioned why Telugu films frequently announce release dates only to postpone them weeks or even days before they reach cinemas. He said the industry should focus on completing films earlier so post-production teams have enough time to deliver the best possible version.

Why Nagarjuna brought up The Odyssey

Addressing directors, technicians and music composers, Nagarjuna urged filmmakers to hand over completed films to post-production teams at least two weeks before release.

Explaining his point, he referred to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, saying the film's release date had been announced almost a year in advance. Nagarjuna questioned why Tollywood struggles to maintain similar certainty and why postponements have become increasingly common after release dates are officially announced.

He also acknowledged that Lenin was no exception. The film was initially scheduled to release on June 26, but although shooting had been completed, unfinished post-production forced the makers to delay its release.

A call to change industry practices

Nagarjuna said his comments were not aimed at others alone, admitting that he too had worked on Lenin until the final stages.

Looking back at films such as Ninne Pelladata and Annamayya, he recalled that release copies were ready nearly a month before they arrived in cinemas. He questioned why that practice had changed, arguing that earlier completion would allow technicians to refine films properly and reduce the need for last-minute delays.

According to the actor, adopting better production timelines would ultimately benefit both filmmakers and audiences while strengthening the industry's overall standards.

Lenin marks Akhil Akkineni's successful return

Nagarjuna's remarks came as Lenin continues its theatrical run following Akhil Akkineni's return after a three-year break. Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has delivered the biggest opening of Akhil's career.

Ahead of the release, Nagarjuna revealed he had prayed for his son's success during a visit to Tirumala, adding that he later discovered co-star Bhagyashri Borse had made the same prayer.

Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao.

christopher nolanthe odysseytollywoodnagarjuna akkineni
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