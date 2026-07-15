Vijay fans in the UK get one major advantage when 'Jana Nayagan' hits cinemas

Highlights

Vijay's Jana Nayagan will release across India on 23 July.

UK audiences will be able to watch the film in its original uncut version from 24 July.

The film has also received an A certificate with a runtime of just over three hours.

Vijay's highly anticipated Jana Nayagan finally has a confirmed release date after months of speculation, but fans in the UK will have one notable advantage over audiences elsewhere.

While the film opens in India on 23 July, British cinemagoers will be able to watch Jana Nayagan in its original uncut version when it arrives in UK cinemas a day later.

UK to screen original version

Confirming the international release plans, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced that Jana Nayagan will be released in British cinemas on 24 July as an uncut, 15-rated version.

The announcement means UK audiences will see the film in its original form without edits, a distinction highlighted by the distributor ahead of the theatrical release.

Meanwhile, KVN Productions confirmed that the film will open across India on 23 July, ending months of uncertainty surrounding its release schedule.

Different first-show timings across India

Reports suggest cinema schedules will vary across Indian states on release day.

Theatres in Tamil Nadu are expected to begin screenings at 9am, with no special 5am shows planned. However, cinemas in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to hold early morning screenings from 5am.

Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded Jana Nayagan an A certificate. The film has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds, making it just over three hours long.

Vijay's final film heads to theatres

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.

The film has attracted widespread attention as it is expected to be Vijay's final screen appearance before he turns his full attention to politics. With release dates now confirmed for both India and the UK, audiences will soon get to watch one of the year's most anticipated Tamil films, with British fans receiving the original uncut version.