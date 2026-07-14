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How Deepika Padukone built a £43m empire that outpaces Ranveer Singh's wealth

Together, the couple's combined fortune is estimated at around £77 million

How Deepika Padukone built a £43m empire that outpaces Ranveer Singh's wealth

She has partnered with luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Cartier

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Deepika Padukone's estimated net worth stands at around £43 million, ahead of Ranveer Singh's £34 million.
  • The actress has built her wealth through films, global luxury endorsements and business ventures.
  • Together, the couple's combined fortune is estimated at around £77 million.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among Indian cinema's most influential power couples, but while both have built impressive fortunes, Padukone currently leads in individual wealth.

With a reported net worth of around £43 million, compared with Singh's estimated £34 million, Padukone's financial success extends well beyond the box office, driven by international brand partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures and long-term investments.

Global brands fuel Deepika's earnings

Although Singh reportedly commands a higher fee per film, Padukone has established herself as one of India's most sought-after global ambassadors.

She has partnered with luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Cartier, with such international campaigns forming a significant part of her income alongside her film career.

This global presence has helped diversify her earnings beyond the domestic entertainment market.

Business ventures add to her wealth

Padukone has also expanded into business through her investment company, Ka Enterprises, which has backed startups across technology, wellness and consumer sectors.

She also launched skincare brand 82°E and owns production company KA Productions, giving her multiple revenue streams outside acting.

Singh, meanwhile, has focused on lifestyle-led ventures, including an investment in sexual wellness brand Bold Care and his independent music label, IncInk, which supports emerging artists.

Different approaches to building wealth

The couple have adopted distinct financial strategies.

Padukone's portfolio combines global endorsements with equity investments and business ownership, while Singh has concentrated on commercial brand endorsements and lifestyle businesses alongside his acting career.

Together, these approaches have helped establish one of Indian cinema's strongest financial partnerships.

Luxury property portfolio

The couple have also invested heavily in real estate.

Among their most valuable assets is a luxury quadruplex apartment in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, reportedly worth around £10.2 million, located close to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat.

They also own a coastal property in Alibaug valued at approximately £1.9 million, further strengthening their property portfolio.

With an estimated combined wealth of around £77 million, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to expand their financial footprint through cinema, business and strategic investments.

ranveer singhwealthbollywooddeepika padukone
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