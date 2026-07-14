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Why Chris Packham's 'Clarkson's Farm' comments have angered British farmers

Chris Packham criticised the portrayal of farming

Why Chris Packham's 'Clarkson's Farm' comments have angered British farmers

Chris Packham has sparked a backlash from farmers

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Chris Packham criticised the portrayal of farming while watching Clarkson's Farm on Celebrity Gogglebox.
  • Jeremy Clarkson rejected the claims, saying the sequence under discussion was "a drawing".
  • Farmers and countryside groups accused Packham of misrepresenting modern British agriculture.

Chris Packham has sparked a backlash from farmers after criticising the depiction of agriculture in the opening sequence of Clarkson's Farm, prompting a public response from Jeremy Clarkson and criticism from members of the farming community.

The broadcaster made the remarks while watching the Amazon Prime series on Celebrity Gogglebox, arguing that the programme's animated introduction did not reflect the reality of farming in Britain.

His comments quickly drew objections from Clarkson as well as farming organisations and commentators, who said his description painted an unfair picture of the industry.

What did Chris Packham say?

While watching the opening animation of Clarkson's Farm, Packham said it failed to represent how most farms operate.

He claimed that many farms are "horrible monocultures" treated with chemicals and fertilisers, adding that many animals are kept indoors in cramped conditions.

The comments formed part of a wider criticism of intensive farming practices, but many within the agricultural sector argued that his remarks unfairly generalised modern farming.

Jeremy Clarkson responds

Clarkson addressed the comments in his latest Sun column, pointing out that the sequence Packham criticised was "a drawing" rather than a realistic depiction of a working farm.

He also recalled Packham visiting Diddly Squat Farm in 2012 for birdwatching and foraging, suggesting that if such conditions had existed on the farm, Packham would have raised concerns at the time.

Farmers push back

Packham's comments also prompted criticism across social media.

One farming commentator accused him of promoting a "hateful agenda", disputing his claim that most farms are monocultures and rejecting his description of livestock farming.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher of the Countryside Alliance defended Clarkson's Farm, saying the series has helped give viewers a better understanding of modern farming and the challenges faced by those producing food while managing the countryside.

Agricultural commentator Tom, who posts as @agrispec_tom, also challenged Packham's remarks, arguing they overlooked decades of improvements in animal welfare, environmental management and farming practices.

The exchange has reignited discussion about how British farming is portrayed in the media.

While Packham argued that the programme presents an overly idealised view of agriculture, Clarkson and many within the farming community maintain that Clarkson's Farm has helped improve public awareness of the realities and pressures of modern farming.

jeremy clarksonbacklashfarmingchris packham
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