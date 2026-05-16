Alia Bhatt reportedly set to enter 'Tumbbad' universe with bigger role planned for trilogy finale

Highlights

Reports claim Alia Bhatt will make an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2

The actor is also expected to lead Tumbbad 3 alongside Sohum Shah

Her reported appearance in the sequel is said to connect directly to the final chapter

Tumbbad 2 is scheduled for release in December 2027

A new face may reshape the Tumbbad story

The world of Tumbbad could be preparing for a major expansion, with reports suggesting Alia Bhatt is set to join the franchise in a role that stretches beyond a brief appearance. According to reports, the actor will first make an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2 before taking on a more central role in the final instalment of the trilogy.

Sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama claim Bhatt’s role in the sequel will be more than a traditional guest appearance. The reported plan is for her character to play an important part in the story before carrying over into Tumbbad 3, where she is expected to appear opposite Sohum Shah in a leading role.

The move would mark a notable shift for the franchise, which until now has largely centred around Sohum Shah’s presence and the mythology surrounding greed and the mysterious deity Hastar.

Tumbbad 2 set to expand the mythology

Reports suggest Bhatt will spend around 15 days filming her scenes for Tumbbad 2, with work expected to conclude by the end of May. The sequel, directed by Adesh Prasad, is expected to delve deeper into the dark folklore and unsettling mythology introduced in the original film.

The story is reportedly set to explore further consequences tied to Hastar and the dangerous forces surrounding him. Filmmakers are expected to build on the eerie atmosphere and themes that helped Tumbbad develop a strong following after its release.

Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently unveiled the film’s poster and confirmed that Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to arrive on 3 December 2027.

Alia Bhatt’s packed schedule continues

Away from the reported Tumbbad development, Alia Bhatt remains occupied with several high-profile projects. She is currently completing Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to complete production by August ahead of its planned Republic Day 2027 release.

Bhatt is also set to appear in Alpha, where she leads the female-fronted chapter of the YRF Spy Universe alongside Sharvari. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 July 2026.