John Travolta says ‘this is the last thing I expected’ after surprise honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Highlights

John Travolta received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

The actor became emotional and described the moment as “beyond the Oscar”

He attended the festival for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach

The family adventure film is based on his own children’s book and features daughter Ella Bleu Travolta

A Cannes premiere takes an unexpected turn

John Travolta arrived at the Cannes Film Festival expecting to present Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his latest project and directorial effort. Instead, the evening turned into a celebration of his own career after organisers surprised him with an honorary Palme d'Or, Cannes’ equivalent of a lifetime achievement honour. What was planned as a premiere became a deeply personal moment for one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars.

The 72-year-old actor appeared visibly emotional as he accepted the award. Holding back tears while receiving a standing ovation, Travolta admitted he had not anticipated the honour. Speaking partly in French, he called it “a complete surprise” and said it was the last thing he expected that evening.

“This is beyond the Oscar”

Reflecting on the recognition, Travolta described it as a humbling experience and said the honour felt “beyond the Oscar”. The comment carried particular weight given that the actor has received two Academy Award nominations during his career but has never won one.

Across decades in film, Travolta has remained a defining Hollywood presence through roles in Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Pulp Fiction. Cannes’ surprise tribute appeared to recognise not only individual performances but also a career that has remained relevant across generations.

Holding back tears while receiving a standing ovation Getty Images

A family project and Cannes tradition

The festival appearance also marked the arrival of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family adventure set during the golden age of aviation and adapted from Travolta’s own 1997 children’s book. The actor wrote, directed, co-produced and acted in the film, making it one of his most personal projects to date. His daughter Ella Bleu Travolta also stars in the film, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month.

Travolta joins a growing list of stars who have received surprise honorary Palme d'Or awards at Cannes. Last year, Denzel Washington was similarly recognised, while Tom Cruise received the honour in 2022. This year, Cannes is also set to celebrate Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand with honorary Palme d'Or awards.