Suriya and Trisha’s 'Karuppu' release day hits turbulence as cancelled shows leave fans disappointed

Highlights

Early screenings of Karuppu in Tamil Nadu were cancelled shortly before release

Producers initially blamed “unavoidable reasons” for the disruption

Distributors later pointed to financial issues behind the delay

Noon and matinee screenings were also cancelled and refunds were initiated

A big release morning took an unexpected turn

Release day for Suriya and Trisha’s Karuppu was meant to begin with the usual excitement that surrounds a major Tamil film opening. Fans had booked early tickets, theatres had prepared for first-day crowds and audiences were ready for the much-anticipated first screenings.

But only hours before the first shows were due to begin, the mood shifted.

Late on Wednesday night, producer SR Prabhu, co-owner of Dream Warrior Pictures, informed audiences that the scheduled 9am screenings would not go ahead. In a message shared on X, he apologised for the inconvenience and cited “unavoidable reasons” behind the decision.

The announcement left many viewers confused, particularly those who had already secured tickets for the opening shows.

A clearer explanation arrived as more uncertainty followed

As discussions spread online, distributors later shared further details about the disruption.

Vishnu Kamal stated that the issue was linked to financial complications from the producers’ side. According to the update, the 9am and 9.30am screenings had been cancelled and the refund process had already begun during the night.

At first, attention turned towards the remaining screenings scheduled later in the day.

Many hoped the disruption would be limited to the early morning slots and that the release would continue as planned.

That optimism, however, proved short-lived.

The disruption widened as more screenings disappeared

Another update soon followed, suggesting the film would only reach theatres later in the evening.

As a result, noon and matinee screenings were also cancelled, adding to the frustration among audiences who had planned their day around the release.

Cinema chains began informing customers about the changes. Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore confirmed that its noon screenings had also been called off and assured viewers that refunds were being processed.

Instead of opening-day celebrations, the conversation around Karuppu quickly shifted towards delays and uncertainty.

For fans who had waited for the film’s arrival, the biggest release-day surprise turned out to be everything happening outside the screen.