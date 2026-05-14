Burnham's path back to parliament falters as MPs refuse to stand aside

Highlights
- Two seats seen as "nailed on" for Burnham collapsed in a single day
- Rusholme MP Afzal Khan refused to stand aside, saying simply: "I am not"
- Withington MP Jeff Smith gave the same blunt one-word answer
ANDY BURNHAM's bid to return to the House of Commons has run into serious difficulty after a string of Labour MPs, including Asian MP Afzal Khan, flatly refused to give up their seats for the Greater Manchester mayor.
Burnham, widely tipped as a potential Labour leadership contender, needs a parliamentary seat before he can mount any challenge. His allies had been quietly working behind the scenes to identify a willing MP who would stand down and trigger a by-election in a safe Labour seat, most likely in Greater Manchester or Merseyside. But that plan is unravelling fast.
Two seats described by Burnham's backers as "nailed on" on Monday (11) night are now off the table after the MPs concerned refused to stand aside. Among them was Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, whose local Labour party members were said to believe he was preparing to step aside.
Asked directly whether he was about to make way for Burnham, he told the Press Association simply: "I am not," adding that voters had chosen him to represent them "and that is the job I am focused on doing."
Jeff Smith, MP for Manchester Withington, gave the same blunt response when asked the same question. In St Helens South and Whiston, veteran MP Marie Rimmer went further, dismissing speculation as "absolute nonsense."
"I was elected by the people of St Helens South and Whiston and was given the mandate to represent them. I intend to honour that mandate," she was quoted as saying. Rimmer also revealed she and Burnham had not spoken since the 2024 general election campaign.
Charlotte Nichols of Warrington North also denied stepping aside was ever on the cards.
Burnham tells to 'hold the line'
Despite the setbacks, Burnham is said to be holding his nerve. He spoke to a number of MPs by phone on Tuesday (12), telling them to "hold the line" and assuring them he still had options and intended to seek an imminent return to parliament.
Jim McMahon, who represents Oldham West and is close to Angela Rayner, did not respond to inquiries. However, some in the Burnham camp are wary of that seat given the likelihood of a well-funded Reform UK campaign and its associations with the town's child sexual abuse scandal.
Burnham served as MP for Leigh for 16 years before becoming Greater Manchester mayor nine years ago, a role that has given him a strong public profile.