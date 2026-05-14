Inaugural Asian Hospitality Awards held in Atlanta

Headline:

Inaugural Asian Hospitality Awards held at a gala in Atlanta.

Sam Patel won The Ramniklal Solanki – Atithi Devo Bhava Award.

DJ Rama received the Hospitality Leader of the Year award.

THE INAUGURAL ASIAN Hospitality Awards 2026 were announced today in Atlanta, bringing together leaders from the U.S. hospitality industry. The evening featured segments on innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship and community impact in hospitality.

Sam Patel, CEO of Natson Hotel Group , received The Ramniklal Solanki – Atithi Devo Bhava Award, while DJ Rama, CEO of Auro Hotels , won the Hospitality Leader of the Year award. Both men gave a special presentation during the gala.

More than 300 hotel owners, operators, professionals and service providers attended the gala . Organised by Asian Hospitality magazine under Asian Media Group, the awards recognise Asian American hotel owners, operators and innovators shaping the U.S. hospitality industry.

Aditya K. Solanki, chief operating officer of Asian Media Group, delivered the keynote address.

“It is my great privilege and honour to welcome you here tonight, on behalf of the Solanki family and Asian Media Group, to the inaugural Asian Hospitality Awards,” he said. “This is a celebration of excellence, of entrepreneurship, and of the extraordinary contribution that the Asian American community has made to the hospitality industry of the United States.”

He said the evening represented far more than an awards ceremony.

“It is a recognition long overdue. It is a statement of who we are, what we have built, and what we are still building,” he said.

Aditya Solanki said the Asian American contribution to the country’s hospitality industry is extraordinary, noting that Asian Americans own roughly 60 percent of all hotels in the United States.

“That is more than 20,000 properties, over a million jobs supported, and tens of billions of dollars contributed to the American economy every single year,” he said. “These are not just business statistics. These are stories of families who arrived on these shores with ambition and very little else. Who worked through the night. Who did every job, from cleaning the sheets to fixing the lights. Who reinvested every dollar. Who built something lasting from nothing.”

Too often, Aditya said, these achievements have gone without the recognition they deserve.

“The Asian Hospitality Awards exist to change that,” he said. “This is a platform to shine a light on the very best of our sector, to celebrate those who have set the standard, to share what they have learned, and to inspire the next generation to go further still.”

A two-on-one conversation

Asian Media Group’s Group Managing Editor Kalpesh R. Solanki sat down for a conversation with Rama and Sam Patel, whose combined portfolios span hundreds of properties worth billions of dollars.

“DJ Rama is one of the most respected people in American hospitality. His story is one of vision, grit and the power of staying true to your roots while building something world class,” Kalpesh Solanki said. “Sam Patel leads with deep roots in hospitality and a reputation built on quality, family values and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.”

The men talked about growing up in the business, their parents and the need to keep the next generation interested in the industry. Solanki’s last question to Rama and Patel was whether they would advise someone with money to invest it in the U.S. or in another country.

“I would stay in the U.S. The only place I will trade the U.S. for is India,” Sam Patel said. “There is no other place in the world is like United States of America.”

Rama said developers always want to earn U.S. currency.

“We're in India too. What happens when we bring that India profit back to us? We pretty much lose 50 cents on that Indian rupee,” Rama said.

And the awards go to

The Supplier Awards recognised leading service providers shaping the operational backbone of the industry. Sonesta was named Hospitality Brand of the Year, while Red Roof received the Hospitality Brand of the Year – Mid Scale award. Riise Walker, Global Communications Marketing Executive at Vingcard, received the Hospitality Innovation Award. Card Payment Solutions won the Merchant Services Award, while Phonesuite, led by CEO Nilay Patel, was named Voice Solution Provider of the Year. Niraj V. M. Patel received the Finance Provider of the Year award.

In the Main Awards Presentation, Radha Alla, CEO of Nimble Accounting, received the AI Technology Provider of the Year award. Jan Gautam, CHA, MBA, CEO of IHRMC & Hospitality Investors Conference, was named Entrepreneur of the Year. Paavan Patel of Harmony Hospitality received the Emerging Leader of the Year award, while Rhea B. Patel of AAAR Hotels won Rising Star of the Year.

Hiren “Chico” Patel, CEO of Wealth Hospitality, was named Next Gen Hotelier of the Year. Kirit Patidar received the Community Champion Award, while Babubhai Jerry Patel won the Community Impact Award. Jayesh Patel of Studio 6 Springfield was recognised as Extended Stay Hotelier of the Year, supported by G6.

Jaimin K. R. Solanki, Managing Partner of Solanki Family Office, said the awards were designed to create a lasting culture of recognition within the industry.

“This is about building a culture of recognition and continuous improvement,” he said. “The hospitality sector thrives on relationships, trust and performance. These awards are designed to inspire the next generation to lead with purpose and ambition.”