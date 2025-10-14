Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Employee Network Awards 2025 honour UK’s champions of workplace inclusion

Award winners from Centrica to Everywhen prove that diverse, supportive teams create stronger businesses

network awards

Linda Riley addressing attendees at ENA

Jonathan Phang and Brett Cove
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseOct 14, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Everywhen’s Menopause & Menstruation Support Group won the Network of Networks award for promoting inclusivity across all employee life stages.
  • Centrica’s + Network, Virgin Media O2, and other organisations were recognised for pioneering initiatives supporting gender, ethnicity, LGBTQIA, family, and well-being inclusion.
  • Leadership awards celebrated individuals driving cultural change, including Luke Martin, Rosie Whitfield, Jacquline Alcindor, and Tiernan Brady

Championing inclusion

The Employee Network Awards 2025, hosted by MP Dawn Butler and sponsored by Haleon, celebrated the nation’s leading diversity and inclusion initiatives on Wednesday (1) at the London Hilton on Park Lane. The ceremony recognised networks and leaders championing meaningful change in their organisations.

Everywhen’s Menopause & Menstruation Support Group won the Network of Networks award, the evening’s highest honour, recognised for creating inclusive workplaces that support employees at every stage of their working lives.

Other major winners demonstrated the breadth of inclusion work across sectors. Centrica’s + Network won Best Network Initiative of the Year for its pioneering Transgender Inclusion Policy. Nina Goswami from Clifford Chance received the Network Inspirational Role Model of the Year award for championing cultural change across law.

The University of Wolverhampton’s Disabled Staff Network won Outstanding Ability Network of the Year, while EDF (UK)’s Young Professionals Network received Outstanding Employee Network of the Year.

Sky UK’s Parents & Carers@Sky won Outstanding Family Network of the Year and Entain’s BeYou@Entain took the Outstanding LGBTQIA Network title. Virgin Media O2’s Enrich Network won Outstanding Ethnicity Network of the Year, Heathrow Airport’s Altitude Network received Outstanding Women’s Network of the Year, and HSBC Innovation Banking UK’s Well-being Employee Resource Group was named Outstanding New Network.

network awards Simon Blake, George Bleasdale, Jacquie Lawrence, Jude Guaitamacchi, Linda Riley (Founder), Dawn Butler MP, Jennifer Stoute, Sarah Campbell, Kara Smith, Chizzy Akudolu

Empowering leaders

Leadership recognition also featured prominently. Luke Martin and Rosie Whitfield from Virgin Media O2 won Outstanding Network Lead of the Year. Jacquline Alcindor from L&G received Outstanding Executive Sponsor of the Year, while Tiernan Brady from Clifford Chance won Head of Diversity of the Year.

Linda Riley, founder of the Employee Network Awards, said: “It’s inspiring to see so many networks and individuals pushing for real change. Their creativity, dedication, and leadership show that supporting employees makes workplaces stronger, fairer, and more innovative.”

The awards recognise how employee resource groups strengthen workplace cultures by bringing together diverse voices and perspectives across age, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, disability, and other characteristics.

Speaking at the event, Claire Dickson, Chief Digital & Technology Officer and executive sponsor of Haleon’s Pride ERG, emphasised the importance of these networks. “Employee networks can really shine by providing safe spaces for constructive dialogue, challenging the status quo, and driving new initiatives to effect change,” she said.

By creating inclusive environments, organisations report stronger business performance better customer relationships making workplace inclusion essential for success.

linda rileyemployee network awardsinclusion

Related News

Sanjay Shah at centre of Denmark’s failed £1.4bn tax fraud claim
Business

Sanjay Shah at centre of Denmark’s failed £1.4bn tax fraud claim

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps
Business

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps

Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust
Business

Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust

More For You

Google India

A logo of Google is seen on its office building in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Google’s $15 billion India data centre to be its largest AI hub outside US

GOOGLE will invest $15 billion over the next five years to set up an artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh, marking its biggest investment in India.

The US technology company announced the plan at an event in New Delhi attended by India’s infotech and finance ministers. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the new facility in Andhra Pradesh would be the company’s “largest AI hub” outside the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us