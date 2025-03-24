Skip to content
Hyderabad and Chennai start IPL 2025 campaigns with victories

Ishan Kishan’s century powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a record-breaking total, while Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 65 guided Chennai Super Kings to victory as both teams began their IPL 2025 campaigns with wins.

Ishan Kishan scored his first IPL century, guiding Hyderabad to 286-6 and a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. (Photo: Getty Images)

ISHAN KISHAN's unbeaten 106 and Rachin Ravindra’s composed chase helped Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings begin their Indian Premier League campaigns with wins on Sunday.

Kishan scored his first IPL century, guiding Hyderabad to 286-6 and a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the day.

In the second game, New Zealand's Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 as Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets at Chepauk Stadium.

Hyderabad’s total was the second-highest in IPL history, falling just one run short of their own record of 287.

Kishan reached his century in 45 balls, dominating Rajasthan’s bowling attack after Travis Head smashed 67 off 31 deliveries.
"To be very honest, the nervousness was there," said Kishan, who was named player of the match.

"The environment (in the team) is so calm and composed, you know you just have to go in and believe in yourself like what's supposed to be done at that point of time."

Rajasthan finished on 242-6, with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel scoring half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer made 42 off 23 balls.

Batting first, Hyderabad’s Head gave the team a strong start alongside Abhishek Sharma. The Australian opener attacked fast bowler Jofra Archer, taking 23 runs off one over.

Archer conceded 76 runs in four overs, the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Head and Kishan added 85 runs off 39 balls for the second wicket, setting up a big total. Hyderabad’s innings featured 34 fours and 12 sixes.

Last season, Hyderabad posted the highest-ever IPL total of 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rajasthan ended their innings on 242-6 in 20 overs.

'X-Factor' Noor

Chennai secured victory with five balls remaining as Ravindra finished the chase with a six.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad took 4-18 to help Chennai restrict Mumbai to 155-9.

Ravindra guided the chase after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's quick 53 off 26 deliveries.

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni, playing in his 18th IPL season at age 43, came out to bat in the final moments.

Chennai and Mumbai share a long-standing rivalry, with both teams having won five IPL titles since the league began in 2008.

After opting to field, Chennai's bowlers backed Gaikwad’s decision. Seamer Khaleel Ahmed struck early, dismissing former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over.

Khaleel then bowled South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton for 13 as he under-edged the ball onto his stumps.

Ahmad took over from Khaleel and applied pressure with his wrist spin, dismissing Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav for 29.

Dhoni stumped him in seconds, showing flashes of his sharp glovework.

"Noor is an X-factor and good to have him in the team," Gaikwad said.

On Dhoni, he added: "He is still the same, he's fitter this year and hitting more sixes in the nets this year."

(With inputs from AFP)

chennai super kingschepauk stadiumdhruv jurelindian premier leagueiplipl 2025ipl newsipl updatesishan kishankhaleel ahmednoor ahmadrachin ravindrarajasthan royalssanju samsonsunrisers hyderabadmi vs csk

