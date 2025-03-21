Everything you need to know about IPL 2025: Teams, players, and new rules

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to begin on Saturday, featuring 10 teams playing 70 league matches over the next eight weeks.
The tournament, which will conclude with the final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 25 May, remains one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world.
This season brings several changes, including new captains, squad reshuffles, and emerging young talent. Rajasthan Royals’ 13-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi could become the youngest player in IPL history, while veterans like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Ajinkya Rahane continue their IPL journeys.
Title contenders and team changes
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, replacing Shreyas Iyer. KKR will look to start strong as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match at Eden Gardens.
RCB, still searching for their first IPL title, will have Rajat Patidar as their new captain, taking over from Faf du Plessis.
Punjab Kings, another team yet to win the IPL, have secured Shreyas Iyer for $3.17 million and named him captain.
Rajasthan Royals, the first-ever IPL winners in 2008, will have Sanju Samson leading the squad. They begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a major leadership change, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over as captain from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The 43-year-old Dhoni, who has won five IPL titles with CSK, remains in the squad. CSK will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians continue with Hardik Pandya as captain despite facing fan backlash after replacing Rohit Sharma last year.
Pandya will, however, miss the first game due to a one-match suspension for a slow over-rate from the previous season.
Lucknow Super Giants made the biggest signing at the auction, acquiring Rishabh Pant for $3.21 million. Pant, returning after a life-threatening accident, will be a key player in the tournament.
Rule changes for IPL 2025
Bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, local media reported on Thursday.
The practice, which helps fast bowlers generate late swing by polishing one side of the ball while keeping the other rough, was previously barred in the T20 tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a ban during the pandemic as a precautionary measure.
However, reports on Thursday indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the restriction for the new IPL season starting Saturday, following approval from a majority of team captains.
"The saliva ban has been lifted. The majority of captains were in favour of the move," a senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India news agency.
One significant change addresses the impact of dew during evening matches. If on-field umpires determine that dew is significantly affecting play, a fresh ball will be introduced from the 11th over of the second innings. However, this rule will not apply to afternoon games.
Another key update involves the Decision Review System (DRS), which has been expanded to cover height wides and off-side wides.
This change aims to ensure more accurate decision-making for deliveries that fall outside the conventional wide-ball framework.
Kohli’s 18th season and RCB’s title bid
RCB veteran Virat Kohli enters his 18th IPL season still in search of his first title. The 36-year-old, who retired from T20 internationals last year, remains RCB’s key player.
Kohli has led RCB to three finals (2009, 2011, 2016), but the team has never won the trophy.
"It's pretty much come down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak, and love for the game. And as long as that is there, I will continue to play," Kohli said. "As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game."
Fans hope the number 18, Kohli’s IPL jersey number and the number of years since the league’s inception, brings him luck this season.
RCB’s squad includes overseas stars like Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone. Last season, RCB made a late push to the playoffs after a slow start, losing seven of their first eight matches.
Emerging talent and youngest IPL player
One of the biggest stories of the season is 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals for $130,500. If he plays, he will become the youngest player in IPL history.
"Vaibhav looks very confident. He was hitting sixes out of the ground," Royals captain Sanju Samson said. "People were already talking about his power-hitting. It's all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an older brother."
Rajasthan Royals, mentored by former India coach Rahul Dravid, also signed England pacer Jofra Archer for $1.48 million.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, last year’s runners-up, will be captained by Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins. Their squad includes Travis Head, Adam Zampa, and England’s Brydon Carse. Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has also joined the attack.
The IPL, launched in 2008, has become one of cricket's most lucrative leagues, generating billions in revenue for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
With new captains, returning veterans, and young talent, the 2025 season promises to be another competitive edition of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies)
Chandhok’s book delves into the intricacies of Formula One, offering behind-the-scenes insights and highlighting the journey of top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher. (Photo: X/@karunchandhok)
A new chapter: Karun Chandhok’s book brings F1 to young fans
KARUN CHANDHOK has spent decades immersed in motorsport – as a driver, commentator, and now an author.
His new book, Drive to Victory: Incredible True Stories from the Fastest Sport in the World, was released on February 13, and is aimed at young enthusiasts aged nine and above.
In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Chandhok – one of only two Indian drivers to have competed in Formula One – spoke about his new book, the upcoming season and India’s relationship with the sport.
“There’s been a wave of interest in Formula One, including in India, since the Netflix show (Drive to Survive), and a lot of fans have come into the sport in the last four or five years,” Chandhok (41) said.
“For them, F1 started with Lando Norris or Max Verstappen.”
The idea to write a book about Formula One started unexpectedly – with a tweet.
“I put something out about tyres, and someone replied, ‘This is way too complicated. There’s no way kids would understand this.’ I replied, ‘Well, actually, my son is five, and he understands it,’” Chandhok recalled.
Though the book is primarily aimed at children between the ages of nine and 15, Chandhok believes it could appeal to newcomers of all ages.
And that exchange sparked a realisation: while his children had the advantage of growing up with a father who worked in the sport, many young fans did not.
“It made me think – there are a lot of kids out there who love the sport but don’t have someone to explain it to them.
“Formula One is a wonderful sport with a rich history, but it’s also a complex one, probably the most complicated sport.”
“I’m sure there’ll be stories in there even adults don’t know.”
Chandhok’s book delves into the intricacies of Formula One, offering behind-the-scenes insights and highlighting the journey of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Jenson Button.
Chandhok said his goal was to simplify the complexities of the sport, making it accessible without diluting its essence. Most important, he wanted to fill a gap.
Chandhok’s journey into the sport was unconventional.
“I came from a country where there was no go-karting at the time. I never did a go-kart race in my life. There was no history in the sport (in India) – it was like someone from Peru or Mexico saying they wanted to play in the Cricket World Cup,” he said.
One of the stories in his book is about Brawn GP, the team that emerged from the remnants of Honda and won both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships in 2009.
“They arrived in F1 for one season and became world champions. It had never happened before, and it will never happen again,” Chandhok said. He is aware of the significance of being one of just two Indian drivers to have reached F1.
“We are a country of 1.3 billion people, and there have been only two Formula One drivers. It’s a pretty exclusive club – Narain (Karthikeyan) and I should get ourselves gold card memberships,” he said, with a laugh.
India’s relationship with Formula One has been one of ups and downs. The early 2010s saw unprecedented excitement – two Indian drivers on the grid, an Indian Grand Prix, and the emergence of Force India as a competitive team.
Chandhok said, “In 2011, the Times of India had seven pages of coverage on F1, and the Hindu had six pages. That was crazy. Just three or four years before that, I was begging editors to write a single article about us.”
But after the Indian Grand Prix was discontinued and Force India disappeared from the grid, the momentum faded.
“The IPL (Indian Premier League) has taken cricket to a level that is stratospheric. But ultimately, it comes down to heroes. When Saina Nehwal or Sania Mirza were doing well, the country got excited.
“That’s what we’re missing right now – the next generation of drivers,” Chandhok said.
There have been some promising Indian names in Jehan Daruvala, Kush Maini, Arjun Maini, but none has yet broken through to Formula One.
Chandhok offered an insight into what sets apart the great drivers: “The world champions deliver every single weekend. I call them A+ stars. If you look at a 24-race season, they will deliver all 24 times. The A stars will deliver 20 times, but have a few off weekends. The B+ drivers will deliver, maybe 16 or 17 times. That’s the difference – consistency.”
Formula One, Chandhok said, is in a strong position with a new generation of talent.
“We have six rookies coming in this year, and they’re all strong competitors. At the same time, you’ve got Alonso (Fernando), Hamilton (Lewis), Verstappen – world champions who are still performing at the highest level.”
And his predictions for the 2025 season?
He said, “Max didn’t dominate last year. The first six weekends, yes, but after that, it was a real struggle for him to win. The last two-thirds of the season were fantastic, because we arrived at the track not knowing who would be on pole or who would win. That’s what we want as neutral fans, and I expect more of the same this year.”
Three key storylines stand out to him: “Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari – everyone is excited to see how that plays out. Can Lando Norris win his first championship? He was incredibly strong last year. And can Red Bull recover? They started strong but dropped off later in the season.”
For young drivers hoping to make it in motorsport, Chandhok has one important piece of advice: “Knowledge is key. If you want to be in the sport – whether as a driver, engineer, or mechanic – you need to educate yourself. Understand how it works.
“Keep your feet on the ground. Just because you win one race doesn’t mean you’re going to be world champion.”
Whether through commentary, writing, or mentoring young talent, Chandhok remains deeply involved in motorsport. As Formula One continues to grow globally, he said his hope is the book will inspire a new generation of fans, especially in India, to engage with the sport in a way that has never been done before.