Brevis fifty keeps Chennai alive, dents Kolkata's IPL playoff hopes

DEWALD BREVIS scored a 22-ball half-century as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The result left Kolkata with a slim chance of making the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Chasing 180, Chennai were reduced to 60 for 5 inside six overs. Brevis scored 52, while impact substitute Shivam Dube made 45 to guide the side to victory with two balls remaining. Chennai captain MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 and hit a six in the final over. Number 10 Anshul Kamboj struck the winning four off Andre Russell.

Kolkata now need to win both of their remaining matches and depend on other results to stay in contention.

“It was really tough,” said Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane. “We were 10-15 short, 185-195 would have been an ideal total. The bowlers bowled really well but tough to be on the losing side.”

On Kolkata’s path ahead, Rahane said, “Pretty simple. Try to win two out of two, and then see what happens from there.”

Chennai had already been knocked out of the playoff race before this match. Their win was only the third in 12 matches.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad took four wickets to help restrict Kolkata to 179 for 6. In reply, Chennai openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway were dismissed for ducks. IPL debutant Urvil Patel hit 31 off 11 balls to give Chennai a quick start.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, but Brevis and Dube added crucial runs in the middle overs. Brevis accelerated with 30 runs off one over from Vaibhav Arora, reaching his fifty with three sixes and three fours.

Chakravarthy dismissed Brevis, but Dube continued with Dhoni at the other end. Arora later dismissed Dube as Rinku Singh took a high catch and also caught Noor. Dhoni and Kamboj finished the chase.

Despite Chennai’s position in the standings, Dhoni remained the main attraction for the crowd at Eden Gardens. The 43-year-old, speaking about his future, said he would continue as long as he can.

“A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time, so they want to come and see me play,” Dhoni said.

“After this IPL is over, I have to work hard for another six to eight months to see if my body can take this pressure. (There's) Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent.”

Earlier, Kolkata opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was out for 11. Sunil Narine made 26 and added 58 with Rahane, who top-scored with 48. Noor dismissed Narine, then had Angkrish Raghuvanshi caught behind for one.

Rahane was dismissed by Jadeja, caught at backward point. Manish Pandey and Andre Russell added 46 runs before Noor struck again to dismiss Russell for 38. Noor then removed Rinku Singh for nine. Manish remained not out, but Kolkata's final total fell short.

Noor was named Player of the Match and now has 20 wickets in 12 matches, the same as Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna, who reached the mark in 11 games.

(With inputs from agencies)