Labour MP Tahir Ali investigated over office spending

Ali allegedly took office fixtures and fittings that were not his and threw them into a skip.

Tahir Ali

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham. (Photo: X/@TahirAliMP)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra

LABOUR MP Tahir Ali is being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) for alleged breaches of spending rules.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham, The Times reported.

Three sources told The Times that the inquiry relates to “office costs, travel and accommodation” and concerns the office on College Road.

A source told The Times that Ali spent money renovating the office but was later asked to leave by mosque leaders after they backed independent candidate Mohammad Hafeez at the last general election.

Ali allegedly took office fixtures and fittings that were not his and threw them into a skip.

Ali paid £2,400 a quarter in office rent between August 2020 and January this year and claimed £11,987.20 in maintenance, recreation and repair costs in 2021. In 2023 he spent £2,760 replacing and installing sockets and paid £2,500 to Kaz Solution, a Birmingham-based decorating company.

Ali has told party officials the inquiry was about moving from an old office to a new one. He has said: “I am confident that I have been compliant with Ipsa rules and will fully co-operate with the investigation.” Ipsa has visited his new office and the mosque. An Ipsa spokesman said no further information would be published until the investigation concludes.

