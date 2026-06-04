Fire causes 'substantial damage' at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant

Highlights

All staff were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned of "substantial damage to a vital production line"

Residents near the site were advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area

The fire is not linked to a controlled demolition of a redundant gas holder carried out at the site earlier the same evening

A MAJOR fire that broke out at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant in south Wales on Wednesday (3) evening has caused substantial damage to a key production line, the Unite union has warned, raising fears over jobs at the steelworks and across its supply chain.

Firefighters from 16 stations were called to the site at 8.06 pm on Wednesday after the blaze erupted on one of the plant's processing lines, the BBC reported. Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Avon Fire and Rescue Service also provided support. The incident was described as "ongoing" at midday on Thursday (4).

The Rapid Relief Team UK, which supported emergency crews throughout the night, said around 100 responders faced "an incredibly demanding and hazardous night's work". Part of the building had "collapsed in", it said, making the fire difficult to control and contain, with much of the structure falling on top and trapping the blaze underneath.

Tata Steel confirmed all personnel had been accounted for and safely evacuated. In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said, "Mid and West Wales Fire Service attended the Port Talbot site last night at around 8pm to deal with a fire at one of the site's processing lines. All personnel were accounted for and evacuated from the area safely. At this time, the emergency services remain on site and are working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire.

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"The incident is not related to the safe and successful demolition of the empty, redundant Gas Holder earlier yesterday evening. We would like to thank local site teams and the emergency services for their prompt and professional action. Further updates will be shared as information becomes available."

'Vital production line damaged'

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said, "I want to thank the emergency services for bringing the situation under control so quickly. Thankfully no-one was injured in the fire and workers were evacuated safely. However, the fire did cause substantial damage to a vital production line. Measures must now be put in place to protect jobs both at Tata and down the supply chain during any period of disruption. Meanwhile we are asking Tata and the government to ensure that operations are rebuilt as swiftly as possible."

Residents living near the plant reported hearing alarms at around 7pm, with thick black smoke rising from the site shortly afterwards. Some said they could taste the smoke in the air. South Wales Police advised people nearby to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area, using alternative routes where possible.

An eyewitness who drove past the site described the scene as "very apocalyptic", saying she could not see the flames because "the sky was so black". Heavy rain through the night helped clear the smoke, and by Thursday morning only small wisps were visible from outside the plant.

Port Talbot Steelworks is one of the largest steel facilities in the world, employing around 2,000 workers. The plant has been in transition since Tata Steel closed its two blast furnaces in September 2024, with work under way to construct an electric arc furnace.

It continues to produce hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products from imported steel slabs for sectors including construction, automotive and packaging.

According to reports, the full extent of the damage and its impact on production has not yet been assessed.