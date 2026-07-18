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Burnham finalising cabinet ahead of becoming prime minister

Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood are among those reportedly in the running to replace Rachel Reeves as chancellor.

burnham

Burnham, who became Labour leader after securing the backing of 379 Labour MPs and all 11 affiliated trade unions, will become prime minister following a reception with King Charles.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 18, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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ANDY BURNHAM said he was still finalising his cabinet ahead of taking over from Keir Starmer as prime minister on Monday and would announce his ministers after formally assuming office.

Asked why he had not named his top team, Burnham said: "It would be somewhat premature and would, I think, cause complete chaos if you start half a reshuffle before you're in the position."

According to the BBC, Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood are among those reportedly in the running to replace Rachel Reeves as chancellor.

Burnham completes political comeback to lead Labour government

Burnham, who became Labour leader after securing the backing of 379 Labour MPs and all 11 affiliated trade unions, will become prime minister following a reception with King Charles. He returned to Parliament last month after winning a by-election in Makerfield.

Speaking at the TUC headquarters in London, Burnham said his cabinet would represent "all parts of our party" and "all communities". He said his government would focus on devolving power from Westminster, rebuilding industry and working as "one Labour team". He added that his approach would be based on "problem-solving rather than point-scoring" and told supporters: "I have a plan."

Burnham said reforming England's social care system would be one of his main priorities, describing the current system as "broken".

"My dad has Alzheimer's, and you see what the staff have to put up with. It's not their fault. The system's broken," he said. "You can't leave social care like this."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Burnham had "absolutely no mandate of any kind at all" and called for an immediate general election. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey welcomed Burnham's call for a more collaborative approach, while Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake urged him to recall Parliament to explain his plans to MPs. Linda Hobson of Unison said Burnham "must get this right and bring back the hope he promises".

Burnham also paid tribute to Starmer, highlighting his government's record on workers' and renters' rights, reducing NHS waiting lists and bringing rail back under public control.

andy burnhamcabinet reshufflelabour partyuk politics
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