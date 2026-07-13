What the new 'Avengers: Doomsday' poster reveals about Marvel's next crossover

Highlights
- Newly released promotional artwork offers the clearest official look yet at several Avengers: Doomsday characters
- Former Marvel Studios visual development chief Andy Park says it was the final full film he led at the studio
- The artwork arrives ahead of Marvel's return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this month
Marvel Studios has unveiled fresh promotional artwork for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their clearest official look yet at several characters set to appear in the blockbuster crossover. While the poster does not reveal any story details, it offers an early glimpse of the film's visual direction as anticipation builds for its December release.
A closer look at Marvel's expanding ensemble
The newly released artwork brings together a wide range of heroes expected to feature in Avengers: Doomsday, highlighting both familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe faces and newer additions. The designs reinforce Marvel's plan to unite characters from across its interconnected franchise, which has evolved over nearly two decades.
Although the poster showcases updated character appearances, Marvel has not revealed any additional plot information through the artwork. Instead, it serves as an early promotional look at the film's growing ensemble ahead of further marketing.
Andy Park signs off with a final Marvel project
The artwork was shared on Instagram by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park, who revealed that Avengers: Doomsday was the final full feature film he led in the role.
Reflecting on the project, Park described the artwork as particularly challenging and thanked Marvel Studios for what he called an incredible journey. He concluded his farewell by quoting the line, "Part of the journey is the end."
Comic-Con could bring the next major reveal
The poster's release comes just weeks before Marvel Studios returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio is widely expected to share more updates on its upcoming slate. With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled to arrive in cinemas this December, fans are watching closely for the next trailer, casting updates or new footage.