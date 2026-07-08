Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

How Connor Murphy's online transformation became the focus after his reported death

Connor Murphy built a large following through bodybuilding advice

Connor Murphy

Murphy died after entering a lake in Thailand on July 7

X/ bpthaber
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Connor Murphy reportedly died in Thailand after an incident that remains under investigation
  • The fitness YouTuber's dramatic shift in online content has become a major talking point following the news
  • His reported death has also renewed attention on a 2024 incident involving Thai police

Connor Murphy built a large following through bodybuilding advice, fitness challenges and viral YouTube videos, earning a reputation as one of the platform's best-known fitness creators. But in the years before his reported death in Thailand, it was not his workout content that drew the most attention. Instead, his increasingly unconventional online persona and public behaviour became the focus of growing concern among followers.

Following reports that Murphy died after entering a lake in Thailand on July 7, many fans have been reflecting on the dramatic transformation that unfolded across his social media channels in recent years.

From fitness creator to a very different online presence

Murphy first gained popularity through content centred on physique transformations, fitness advice and social experiments, attracting millions of viewers on YouTube.

Over time, however, his videos took a different direction, with posts increasingly focusing on spirituality, prolonged fasting and philosophical discussions. The shift prompted concern from some followers, who questioned his wellbeing as his content became more unpredictable.

In the wake of his reported death, many social media users have pointed to that transformation as a turning point in his public life.

According to Thai media reports, police were called to a residential area in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, after receiving reports of a foreign national behaving erratically.

Witnesses reportedly described Murphy shouting, approaching vehicles and acting unusually before entering a nearby lake.

Rescue teams later recovered his body from the water. Authorities have said there were no immediate signs of foul play, while an autopsy and toxicology tests are expected to determine the cause of death. Murphy's family and representatives have not publicly confirmed the reports.

His girlfriend reportedly told local media she had never previously seen him use drugs and was unable to explain his behaviour.

A 2024 incident has resurfaced

As news of Murphy's reported death spread, attention also returned to a widely reported incident at his Pattaya residence in May 2024.

Thai police alleged they found extensive property damage, bloodstains and a golf club after responding to reports of a disturbance.

Authorities further alleged that Murphy's then-girlfriend and her younger sister sustained injuries before escaping the property and seeking help from neighbours. Murphy later surrendered after reportedly barricading himself inside a bathroom and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators never publicly established what triggered the incident.

Fans remember both the creator and the concerns

Murphy's reported death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from longtime followers, many recalling the fitness creator who inspired them through his early content.

At the same time, others have reflected on the visible changes in his online presence over recent years, saying they had become increasingly worried as his behaviour appeared more erratic.

With Thai authorities continuing their investigation, many questions surrounding the circumstances of Murphy's reported death remain unanswered.

deaththailandyoutuberfitness icon
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

From Kane to Haaland: Top EPL stars still driving the 2026 World Cup

Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland

Getty Images

From Kane to Haaland: Top EPL stars still driving the 2026 World Cup

Highlights

  • The Premier League sent 182 players to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any other domestic league.
  • Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka continue to spearhead England's challenge.
  • Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard have turned Norway into one of the tournament's biggest stories.
  • Portugal continue to rely on Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Pedro Neto.
  • France, Argentina and Belgium also boast strong Premier League representation as the race for the trophy intensifies.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered its fair share of drama. Heavyweights have stumbled, underdogs have seized their moment and the knockout rounds are separating contenders from pretenders.

One storyline, however, has remained constant throughout the tournament: the influence of the Premier League.

Keep ReadingShow less