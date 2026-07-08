From Kane to Haaland: Top EPL stars still driving the 2026 World Cup

Highlights

The Premier League sent 182 players to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any other domestic league.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka continue to spearhead England's challenge.

Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard have turned Norway into one of the tournament's biggest stories.

Portugal continue to rely on Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Pedro Neto.

France, Argentina and Belgium also boast strong Premier League representation as the race for the trophy intensifies.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered its fair share of drama. Heavyweights have stumbled, underdogs have seized their moment and the knockout rounds are separating contenders from pretenders.

One storyline, however, has remained constant throughout the tournament: the influence of the Premier League.

England's top flight sent 182 players to the World Cup, comfortably the highest of any domestic league. From title challengers to newly promoted clubs, Premier League talent is spread across almost every nation still fighting for football's biggest prize, underlining why it remains the world's most competitive league.

Harry Kane continues to lead from the front

England captain Harry Kane has once again become the focal point of his country's attack.

Now one of the most experienced players in the tournament, Kane brings far more than goals. His ability to drop into midfield, link play and create space for teammates makes him the heartbeat of England's attack. When knockout football demands composure, few players possess more of it than the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

As England chase a first World Cup title since 1966, Kane's leadership will be just as valuable as his finishing.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Jude Bellingham #10 after converting a penalty for his team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham is showing why he is among the world's best

Few players have been discussed more than Jude Bellingham.

The midfielder has continued to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the complete players in world football. Comfortable carrying the ball through midfield, winning possession and arriving in the box to score, Bellingham has become the player England increasingly look to when matches become tense.

His maturity, despite his age, has made him one of the tournament's standout performers.

England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham Getty Images

Bukayo Saka remains England's biggest attacking threat

Bukayo Saka continues to provide England with pace, creativity and unpredictability.

The Arsenal winger has built a reputation for delivering on the biggest occasions, and his direct running regularly forces defenders onto the back foot. Whether creating chances or stretching opposition defences, Saka remains one of England's most dangerous weapons.

Alongside him, Declan Rice continues to perform the less glamorous but equally important role of shielding the defence and controlling the tempo, while Jordan Pickford's experience in major tournaments gives England confidence at the back.

England's forward #07 Bukayo Saka Getty Images

Erling Haaland is making history with Norway

Every World Cup produces a player capable of changing matches on his own.

For Norway, that player is Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker has once again demonstrated why defenders regard him as one of the toughest forwards to contain. His movement inside the penalty area, physical strength and ruthless finishing have helped Norway emerge as one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Haaland arrived at the World Cup carrying enormous expectations, and he continues to justify them.

Martin Ødegaard is Norway's creative force

While Haaland finishes chances, Martin Ødegaard creates them.

The Arsenal captain dictates Norway's rhythm with intelligent passing and superb vision. His ability to unlock compact defences has transformed Norway into genuine contenders rather than simply outsiders hoping to spring an upset.

Together, Haaland and Ødegaard have formed one of the competition's most dangerous partnerships.

Belgium continue to rely on familiar Premier League names

Belgium's squad is filled with players well known to English football supporters.

Kevin De Bruyne, now with Napoli after leaving Manchester City, remains one of the finest playmakers of his generation.

Romelu Lukaku continues to provide the goals, while Jérémy Doku's pace and dribbling make him one of the tournament's most exciting wide players.

Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard add further Premier League experience to a squad still hoping to end Belgium's long wait for a major international trophy.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium Getty Images

France's Premier League contingent is packed with quality

France once again boast one of the strongest collections of Premier League players at the tournament.

William Saliba has established himself among Europe's elite defenders, while Ibrahima Konaté provides power and composure alongside him.

Chelsea's Malo Gusto, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, Crystal Palace duo Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix, and Manchester City's Rayan Cherki highlight the remarkable depth of Premier League talent available to France.

France's defender #17 William Saliba Getty Images

Argentina's English connection remains significant

Argentina's squad also carries a strong Premier League influence.

Alexis Mac Allister continues to control matches from midfield with intelligence and precision, while Enzo Fernández provides energy and drive.

Cristian Romero marshals the defence, Emiliano Martínez remains one of the world's most dependable goalkeepers, and Julián Álvarez continues to lead the attack with relentless movement and finishing ability.

It is another reminder that many of the reigning world champions' key figures sharpen their skills every week in English football.





Getty Images

The EFL also has its moment

While the Premier League dominates the headlines, the English Football League continues to have representatives competing on the world stage.

Players from Championship clubs have shown they can perform alongside some of the biggest names in football, reinforcing the quality that exists throughout the English football pyramid.

The Premier League's influence is impossible to ignore

Every World Cup creates new heroes, but the Premier League continues to provide many of the biggest stars.

Whether it is Harry Kane leading England, Jude Bellingham controlling midfield, Erling Haaland scoring for Norway or Bruno Fernandes inspiring Portugal, England's top flight remains the common thread linking many of the tournament's leading contenders.

As the race for the World Cup enters its decisive phase, one thing is clear: if a nation is to lift the trophy on 19 July, there is every chance that one of its defining players will have spent the past season playing in the Premier League.