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Venus and Serena Williams pull out of Wimbledon doubles

Serena Williams’ knee injury ends highly anticipated doubles comeback

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Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Jul 05, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • The sisters were set for a much-anticipated return to doubles competition at the Championships
  • Serena confirmed the decision on social media, saying she was “heartbroken” to withdraw
  • The pair last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open and have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles
  • Their withdrawal came during a strong American presence across the Wimbledon singles draw

VENUS WILLIAMS and Serena Williams were forced to withdraw from their much-anticipated Wimbledon doubles match on Saturday (4) after Serena suffered a knee injury, bringing an abrupt end to their return to the Championships as a pair.

The sisters, two of the most successful doubles teams in tennis history, had been due to face Colombia’s Camila Osorio and Argentina’s Solana Sierra, but pulled out before taking to court.

Serena Williams said in a social media post that she was “heartbroken to have to withdraw” from the match.

The withdrawal comes after Serena sustained the knee injury during her singles defeat earlier in the week against Australian Maya Joint.

Venus and Serena, now aged 46 and 44 respectively, last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open. Between them, they have won 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon.

Their exit came on a day when American players featured heavily in the Wimbledon draw on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys marked July 4 with a hard-fought 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory over sixth seed and last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova in an all-American third-round clash on Centre Court.

Keys, the 26th seed and reigning Australian Open champion, recovered after dropping the first set in warm afternoon conditions before taking control with improved consistency and serve efficiency.

Anisimova, who had impressed earlier in the tournament with 20 aces in her previous round, struggled to maintain that level and finished with 42 unforced errors.

In other results, rising American Ashlyn Krueger reached the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Ukraine’s Daria Snigur, while Emma Navarro exited after defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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