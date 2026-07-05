Venus and Serena Williams pull out of Wimbledon doubles

Highlights

The sisters were set for a much-anticipated return to doubles competition at the Championships

Serena confirmed the decision on social media, saying she was “heartbroken” to withdraw

The pair last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open and have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles

Their withdrawal came during a strong American presence across the Wimbledon singles draw

VENUS WILLIAMS and Serena Williams were forced to withdraw from their much-anticipated Wimbledon doubles match on Saturday (4) after Serena suffered a knee injury, bringing an abrupt end to their return to the Championships as a pair.

The sisters, two of the most successful doubles teams in tennis history, had been due to face Colombia’s Camila Osorio and Argentina’s Solana Sierra, but pulled out before taking to court.

Serena Williams said in a social media post that she was “heartbroken to have to withdraw” from the match.

The withdrawal comes after Serena sustained the knee injury during her singles defeat earlier in the week against Australian Maya Joint.

Venus and Serena, now aged 46 and 44 respectively, last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open. Between them, they have won 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon.

Their exit came on a day when American players featured heavily in the Wimbledon draw on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys marked July 4 with a hard-fought 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory over sixth seed and last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova in an all-American third-round clash on Centre Court.

Keys, the 26th seed and reigning Australian Open champion, recovered after dropping the first set in warm afternoon conditions before taking control with improved consistency and serve efficiency.

Anisimova, who had impressed earlier in the tournament with 20 aces in her previous round, struggled to maintain that level and finished with 42 unforced errors.

In other results, rising American Ashlyn Krueger reached the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Ukraine’s Daria Snigur, while Emma Navarro exited after defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

(with inputs from Reuters)