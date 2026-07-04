Taylor Swift wedding dress sparks Princess Diana comparisons after private Travis Kelce wedding

Highlights

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in a private New York ceremony

Actor Adam Sandler officiates the wedding attended by around 1,000 guests

Fans search for details of Swift's wedding dress after the closely guarded event

Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Grant and other celebrities attend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden, but while the guest list quickly made headlines, it was another detail that set social media buzzing – Taylor Swift's wedding dress.

The wedding was held behind closed doors on Friday evening, with few details emerging from inside the venue. As news of the marriage spread, fans flocked online in search of the singer's bridal look, making "Taylor Swift wedding dress" one of the most talked-about topics following the ceremony. However, no official images or description of her gown had been released at the time of writing.

Adam Sandler officiates intimate ceremony

The ceremony was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, with around 1,000 guests in attendance. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the marriage.

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles centre, served as best man during the celebrations. The wedding attracted a host of high-profile names from entertainment and sport.

Singer Ed Sheeran, actors Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, golfer Justin Thomas, singer Camila Cabello and broadcaster Graham Norton were among those spotted in Manhattan ahead of the event.

Fans gather outside Madison Square Garden

Although the ceremony remained private, hundreds of fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden hoping to be part of the occasion.

After the wedding concluded, a giant "JUST&T MARRIED!" sign illuminated the venue, drawing cheers from the crowds despite there being no view inside the arena.

A romance followed around the world

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in 2023, with their relationship attracting attention from both the music industry and the NFL. The singer has regularly attended Chiefs games to support Kelce, while the couple's public appearances have continued to dominate headlines.

Earlier this year, Kelce ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with the Chiefs, committing to at least another season with the franchise.

While the wedding itself has now been confirmed, one detail continues to intrigue fans: Swift's wedding dress. With the ceremony kept largely under wraps, many are waiting to see whether the singer will share a first look at her bridal outfit in the days ahead.