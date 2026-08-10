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Emma Watson’s Lake Como visit sparks George Clooney romance rumours as viral photos are debunked

The visit has fuelled fresh speculation about George and Amal’s marriage

Emma Watson’s Lake Como visit sparks George Clooney romance rumours as viral photos are debunked

Online claims about a possible relationship between George Clooney and Watson have also surfaced

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Emma Watson was photographed arriving at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como villa.
  • Viral images appearing to show Watson with George Clooney have been reported as fake or misleading.
  • There is no confirmed evidence of a romance between Watson and Clooney or a split between George and Amal.

Emma Watson’s visit to George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como villa has sparked fresh speculation online after photographs of the Harry Potter actor arriving at the Italian property began circulating.

Watson was photographed stepping off a boat at the villa’s private dock on 8 August before making her way inside. The reason for her visit has not been revealed, but the images quickly fuelled claims about her connection to George Clooney.

Viral photos fuel romance rumours

The speculation intensified after social media accounts began sharing images that appeared to show Watson with Clooney at the Lake Como property.

The pictures were used to suggest that the pair had been spotted together, with some posts also connecting the claims to existing rumours about George and Amal Clooney’s marriage.

However, the viral images have been reported as fake or misleading. The original photographs show Watson arriving at the villa alone, with no confirmed sighting of her with George.

What is known about Emma Watson’s visit?

The confirmed detail is that Watson visited the Clooneys’ Lake Como estate. She was photographed arriving by boat and getting off at the property’s private dock.

It remains unclear whether she was visiting George and Amal or staying at the villa while the couple were away. No further details about the purpose of her visit have been reported.

No confirmed romance or Clooney split

Watson’s unexpected appearance at the villa has brought renewed attention to earlier speculation about George and Amal Clooney’s marriage.

However, there is currently no credible confirmation that the couple are separating. Likewise, there is no reliable evidence that George Clooney and Emma Watson are romantically involved.

For now, the confirmed story is simply that Watson visited the Clooneys’ Lake Como property, while the romance and divorce claims remain unsubstantiated.

emma watsondivorce rumoursrelationshipgeorge clooney
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