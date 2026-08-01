Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

BYD takes on Land Rover Defender with new Ti 7 SUV priced £25,000 lower

The seven-seat plug-in hybrid combines a long electric range with premium features at a price below many established European rivals

BYD
BYD's new charging network aims to make EV charging almost as quick as refuelling
iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena Jose Aug 01, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • BYD launches the Ti 7 in the UK from £47,995.
  • The plug-in hybrid SUV offers up to 74 miles of electric-only driving.
  • It arrives with seven seats, premium equipment and pricing aimed at Land Rover and German rivals.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Ti 7 has entered the UK market with an ambitious target: buyers considering premium SUVs such as the Land Rover Defender, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Starting at £47,995, the seven-seat plug-in hybrid undercuts the plug-in Defender by roughly £25,000, while also costing less than several smaller premium SUVs.

The launch marks BYD's latest attempt to move beyond value-focused electric cars and compete in the premium SUV segment. The Ti 7 is already sold in China under BYD's premium sister brand Fangchengbao, but has been introduced in the UK wearing the BYD badge.

Premium ambitions with a long electric range

Power comes from BYD's new DM-p plug-in hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric motors to produce a combined 402 bhp and all-wheel drive. The SUV can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds, according to published specifications.

Unlike many conventional plug-in hybrids, the petrol engine primarily works as a generator, supplying energy to BYD's 35.6 kWh Blade Battery and electric motors. The setup delivers up to 74 miles of electric-only driving under combined testing, with city driving extending that figure to as much as 102 miles, according to published reports. That is significantly higher than the electric range offered by the plug-in hybrid Defender.

Despite its rugged appearance, the Ti 7 uses a unibody construction rather than the body-on-frame architecture found in traditional off-roaders such as the Toyota Land Cruiser. The design is intended to improve ride comfort, refinement and cabin space without abandoning the upright SUV styling that has become popular in recent years.

The Ti 7 will be sold in a single Excellence AWD specification in the UK. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, an 18-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, three-zone climate control, wireless charging pads, and even a built-in refrigerator and drinks warmer between the front seats.

All versions come with a seven-seat layout. Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all seats in use, increasing to 970 litres with the third row folded and up to 1,830 litres when both rear rows are folded.

The Ti 7's styling leaves little doubt about its intended rivals. Its boxy profile, upright stance and contrasting exterior details closely resemble the Land Rover Defender, suggesting BYD is targeting buyers who want the same commanding design but at a considerably lower price.

As competition in the premium SUV market intensifies, the Ti 7 could test whether established European brands can continue to command a premium when Chinese manufacturers are offering comparable performance, longer electric range and generous equipment at a lower price point.

electric range land rover plugin hybrid ti 7 byd
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

uk-bangladesh-investment
Business

UK investment arm launches Bangladesh plan focused on jobs, sustainability

uk-india-fta
Business

‘Britain must back young talent to think big and trade globally’

india-uk-fta
Featured

Industry welcomes India-UK FTA as trade deal comes into force

More For You

Sky ITV deal

ITV is returning cash to shareholders as it reshapes its business following the Sky agreement.

iStock

ITV launches £100m share buyback after £1.6bn Sky deal

  • ITV announced a £100 million share buyback following its £1.6 billion deal with Sky.
  • The company plans to return around £950 million to shareholders.
  • ITVX recorded double-digit growth, helped by strong World Cup advertising demand.

ITV has announced a £100 million share buyback as it begins returning cash to investors following its £1.6 billion agreement to sell its Media and Entertainment business to Sky.

The broadcaster said it expects to return around £950 million to shareholders, excluding any contingent payments, describing the transaction as a milestone that will unlock significant value while allowing it to focus on expanding ITV Studios, its global television production business.

Keep Reading Show less