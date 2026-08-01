BYD launches the Ti 7 in the UK from £47,995.

The plug-in hybrid SUV offers up to 74 miles of electric-only driving.

It arrives with seven seats, premium equipment and pricing aimed at Land Rover and German rivals.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Ti 7 has entered the UK market with an ambitious target: buyers considering premium SUVs such as the Land Rover Defender, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Starting at £47,995, the seven-seat plug-in hybrid undercuts the plug-in Defender by roughly £25,000, while also costing less than several smaller premium SUVs.

The launch marks BYD's latest attempt to move beyond value-focused electric cars and compete in the premium SUV segment. The Ti 7 is already sold in China under BYD's premium sister brand Fangchengbao, but has been introduced in the UK wearing the BYD badge.

Premium ambitions with a long electric range

Power comes from BYD's new DM-p plug-in hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric motors to produce a combined 402 bhp and all-wheel drive. The SUV can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds, according to published specifications.

Unlike many conventional plug-in hybrids, the petrol engine primarily works as a generator, supplying energy to BYD's 35.6 kWh Blade Battery and electric motors. The setup delivers up to 74 miles of electric-only driving under combined testing, with city driving extending that figure to as much as 102 miles, according to published reports. That is significantly higher than the electric range offered by the plug-in hybrid Defender.

Despite its rugged appearance, the Ti 7 uses a unibody construction rather than the body-on-frame architecture found in traditional off-roaders such as the Toyota Land Cruiser. The design is intended to improve ride comfort, refinement and cabin space without abandoning the upright SUV styling that has become popular in recent years.

The Ti 7 will be sold in a single Excellence AWD specification in the UK. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, an 18-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, three-zone climate control, wireless charging pads, and even a built-in refrigerator and drinks warmer between the front seats.

All versions come with a seven-seat layout. Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all seats in use, increasing to 970 litres with the third row folded and up to 1,830 litres when both rear rows are folded.

The Ti 7's styling leaves little doubt about its intended rivals. Its boxy profile, upright stance and contrasting exterior details closely resemble the Land Rover Defender, suggesting BYD is targeting buyers who want the same commanding design but at a considerably lower price.

As competition in the premium SUV market intensifies, the Ti 7 could test whether established European brands can continue to command a premium when Chinese manufacturers are offering comparable performance, longer electric range and generous equipment at a lower price point.