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Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Devi' runway finale ended with a ritual rarely seen at fashion shows

The finale transformed the fashion show into a theatrical tribute

Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Devi' runway finale ended with a ritual rarely seen at fashion shows

Sobhita Dhulipala closed Rahul Mishra's India Couture Week 2026 showcase

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sobhita Dhulipala closed Rahul Mishra's India Couture Week 2026 showcase
  • Models performed a live shringar ceremony as part of the runway presentation
  • The finale transformed the fashion show into a theatrical tribute to Devi: The Eternal Muse

Fashion shows often end with a showstopper walk, but Rahul Mishra chose a different finale for India Couture Week 2026.

Instead of simply presenting his final couture look, the designer turned the runway into a live performance, with Sobhita Dhulipala at its centre. As models gathered around the actor, they performed a ceremonial shringar, transforming her look before she returned to the runway for a second walk.

Fashion shows often end with a showstopper walkGetty Images

A couture look inspired by Indian heritage

Sobhita first appeared in a sculptural mesh corset-style jumpsuit inspired by temple art and the architecture of the Ajanta Caves. The ensemble featured intricate layered embroidery, a crystal-encrusted belt and draped satin panels that reflected Rahul Mishra's signature craftsmanship.

The collection, titled Devi: The Eternal Muse, explored feminine divinity through couture, blending traditional Indian influences with contemporary design.

The collection, titled Devi: The Eternal MuseGetty Images

A live shringar became the show's defining moment

Rather than ending the presentation with a conventional finale, models surrounded Sobhita on stage and ceremonially adorned her with a champagne-toned embroidered over-skirt and a magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory.

The live shringar transformed the actor's appearance before the audience's eyes, turning the runway into a performance that echoed the collection's central theme of celebrating the divine feminine.

The live shringar transformed the actor's appearance before the audience's eyesGetty Images

Closing India Couture Week 2026

Following the ceremony, Sobhita returned to the runway in her completed couture look, accessorised with a diamond choker, understated earrings and metallic heels. Her beauty look featured winged eyeliner, softly highlighted skin and loose waves.

Her beauty look featured winged eyeliner, softly highlighted skin and loose wavesGetty Images

The theatrical ending brought Rahul Mishra's India Couture Week 2026 showcase to a close, with the live shringar emerging as one of the most memorable moments of the finale.

fashionrahul mishraindian heritageshobita dhulipala.
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