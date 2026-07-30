'Ramayana' trailer fuels fresh debate as fans claim makers acted on early criticism

Highlights:

Fans believe the latest Ramayana trailer reflects changes made after the 'Rama Glimpse'

Redesigned rakshas, revised colour grading and refined VFX become major talking points

The filmmakers have not confirmed whether any changes were made

The release of Ramayana's full trailer has shifted the conversation from first impressions to fan detective work. Instead of focusing only on the film's scale and star cast, many viewers are examining whether the makers quietly reworked parts of the film after criticism of the earlier 'Rama Glimpse'.

Across social media, comparisons between the two promotional videos have prompted claims that audience feedback may have influenced the final presentation, particularly in the film's creature design and visual effects.

Fans believe feedback may have shaped the trailer

One of the biggest discussions centres on a rakshas featured in the forest sequence. Side-by-side screenshots shared online suggest the creature's appearance has changed noticeably since the earlier glimpse.

Many fans argued that the revised version looks more in line with Indian mythology, while others said the original design felt closer to Western fantasy.

Several users interpreted the apparent redesign as a sign that the creative team had listened to audience reactions.

One post read, "They changed the design of Rakshas."

Another claimed, "After backlash Ramayan makers changed appearance of this demon which looked like from LOTR in teaser."

Although these observations have gained traction online, the filmmakers have not confirmed that any visual changes were made between the two releases.

Many claimed the colour grading appears less saturated than before DNEG

More than just the creature design

The discussion has expanded beyond the rakshas. Fans also pointed to what they believe are refinements in the trailer's overall visual presentation.

Many claimed the colour grading appears less saturated than before, giving the film a more natural look. Others felt the CGI blends more seamlessly into the live-action footage, making the latest trailer feel more polished than the earlier promotional material.

One viewer wrote that the makers had "changed the monster look + the colour grading", while another suggested the team had "taken fans' feedback and made changes".

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Praise mixed with cautious optimism

While the perceived improvements have been welcomed by many, not everyone feels the visuals are finished.

Some viewers praised the creature work, music and costume design but argued that a handful of shots still reveal heavy green-screen work and could benefit from further refinement before the film's release.

Whether or not the changes were intentional, the discussion has become a story in itself, with the trailer sparking conversation not only about Ramayana's visuals but also about how closely big-budget productions now appear to respond to online audience feedback.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is set to release during Diwali 2026, with the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.